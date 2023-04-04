It only took about 45 minutes for workers Four Rivers Excavating to create the pile of rubble seen here. The scrap is the former Bargain Center in the 300 block of Southeast First Avenue. The business was destroyed by an electrical fire in September of 2022.
It only took about 45 minutes for workers Four Rivers Excavating to create the pile of rubble seen here. The scrap is the former Bargain Center in the 300 block of Southeast First Avenue. The business was destroyed by an electrical fire in September of 2022.
ONTARIO — The demolition of the Bargain Center began Monday morning, with Four Rivers Excavating turning the fire-damaged building into a pile of rubble to be hauled off by dump truck. Although they had to halt about mid-day due to high winds, crews expect to wrap up the job by Wednesday, leaving a vacant lot in the 300 block of Southeast First Avenue.
If they do eventually rebuild on the lot, owners Josh and Jessie Rhew will be going with a different business venture altogether, according to Josh’s father, Skip Rhew.
Since they first took ownership of the buy-sell-or-trade retail outlet about seven years ago, the Rhews have dealt with ongoing issues, such as repeated theft, from the transient population. According to Skip Rhew, those issues didn’t even stop after a fire destroyed the business in September of 2022.
In the past seven months, he said he and his son have salvaged whatever possible — “which wasn’t much, except a lot of metal recycling — so the tear down of the building could finally begin. However, in that time period, Skip says they reported 27 break-ins to police, suspecting others had occurred, too.
With the assistance of Ontario Police Department, one of the people who broke in was caught, but only received two years probation. And, Skip says that word is getting around to other criminals.
“They know nothing is going to happen to them but a slap on their hands,” he said.
With the building finally coming down, “we don’t have to worry about coming here every day this many times a day to try to keep an eye out,”he said.
Rhew said Monday was a “bittersweet day,” but also noted that luckily, for Josh, they had enough insurance “to make him whole.” Although, he added, “we did realize we were well uninsured.”
But the damage was too extensive to be able to remodel what was left of the building.
It was overloaded extension cords that were the cause of the fire, according to then-Fire Chief Terry Leighton. And the large amount of plastic materials inside the store caused the fire to burn long and hot. Leighton and the Oregon Deputy State Fire Marshal conducted an extensive investigation, also looking for arson.
The reason they checked for that: The Bargain Center fire was eight days after a fire caused by an explosion that destroyed a two-story building which housed a store and some apartments with tenants less than a block away. The Rhews had been actively working to shut-down visible drug trafficking and prostitution that had been happening from that building.
Standing outside the Bargain Center and looking toward the other burnt-out building on Monday afternoon, Skip sighed.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.