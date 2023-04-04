ONTARIO — The demolition of the Bargain Center began Monday morning, with Four Rivers Excavating turning the fire-damaged building into a pile of rubble to be hauled off by dump truck. Although they had to halt about mid-day due to high winds, crews expect to wrap up the job by Wednesday, leaving a vacant lot in the 300 block of Southeast First Avenue.

If they do eventually rebuild on the lot, owners Josh and Jessie Rhew will be going with a different business venture altogether, according to Josh’s father, Skip Rhew.



