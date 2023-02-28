Argus Observer welcomes new leader

Jeff Schumacher sits in his office on Monday, his first day as publisher for the Argus Observer and Independent-Enterprise.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Jeff Schumacher is the new publisher of The Argus Observer in Ontario, and its sister publication, the Independent-Enterprise in Payette, which prints inside the Argus.

Schumacher has more than 30 years in newspapering.



