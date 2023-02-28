Argus Observer welcomes new leader

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Jeff Schumacher is the new publisher of The Argus Observer in Ontario, and its sister publication, the Independent-Enterprise in Payette, which prints inside the Argus.
Schumacher has more than 30 years in newspapering.
WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Jeff Schumacher is the new publisher of The Argus Observer in Ontario, and its sister publication, the Independent-Enterprise in Payette, which prints inside the Argus.
Schumacher has more than 30 years in newspapering.
Before taking the opportunity to come to Ontario, his most recent assignment was as publisher for two newspapers in Athens, Tennessee for six years. Prior to that, he was a publisher at a daily newspaper in Indiana.
He started out as a sports reporter in Kildeer, North Dakota and upon noticing no ads in the paper offered to sell advertising, too. After getting his first commission check, he decided to stay in sales and ever since has been involved in the management.
His first job as publisher was for a group of papers in North Dakota and South Dakota.
Schumacher studied mass communications at Moorehead State University in Moorehead, Minnesota, where he also played basketball. He then went on to study at North Dakota State University and went straight into newspapering before graduating there.
“I think the news is the glue that holds communities together,” Schumacher says. “We all have our own things to do, but when the newspaper hits the driveway, we have a common thread: our community.”
He looks forward to continuing that tradition in the Western Treasure Valley.
"I'm excited to welcome Jeff and his wife Michelle to the Argus Observer and the Western Treasure Valley," Kim Benedict, Wick Communications group publisher, said. "Quality journalism is a cornerstone of the mission of the Argus Observer, in addition to providing advertising, entertainment and sports information for our area readership and Jeff has years of experience in our industry so understands this mission. He has been actively engaged in other communities that he's lived in and is eager to explore Ontario and area communities for service opportunities. He is also well versed in digital products and platforms so is a great fit to continue the growth of our digital footprint."
Schumacher and his wife, Michelle, have moved to Fruitland. The couple have four children, all who have received or are finishing up work on their master’s degrees in various medical fields. One of them plans to attend BSU in the fall. They also have one grandchild and one on the way.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.