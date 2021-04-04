JORDAN VALLEY
Malheur County Economic Development does not solely focus their efforts on the larger communities in the county. No-cost business advising, which includes assistance with financing, is available to all entrepreneurs and existing business owners located throughout Malheur County.
Ashley Buckingham, owner of Somewhere Out West located in the little border community of McDermitt near Jordan Valley said, “Somewhere Out West’s doors have now been open for five months. Opening during a pandemic was intimidating but with the help of Malheur County Economic Development we were able to successfully open our doors. Their advice was invaluable for me to grow my business, which now provides a place for local artisans to sell their items.”
The business also features coffee, paninis, and salads and is located at 9689 South U.S. Highway 95 in McDermitt.
Big Loop Pizza and Subs located in Jordan Valley, also received professional business advising and related services.
“I’m very excited to offer a place for Jordan Valley residents and travelers alike to stop in and enjoy quality meals," said Owner Shelly Gluch. "Malheur County Economic Development provided invaluable service as I pursued my dream.”
Big Loop Pizza and Subs opened in March and serves pizzas, subs, salads, appetizers, and desserts, and is at 603 Main Street in Jordan Valley.
"Both Ashley and Shelley are to be congratulated as they opened food service locations during the pandemic. Malheur County Economic Development is eager and ready to assist new and existing businesses in Malheur County,” said Greg Smith, Director.
