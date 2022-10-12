Building official describes importance of building permits

Adele Schaffeld, Malheur County building official, points out the different types of informational links pertaining to building permits available on the county's website and how to navigate through them as Nyssa city councilors Pat Oliver and Ron Edmondson watch.
NYSSA — Malheur County Building Official Adele Schaffeld provided an informational presentation to members of the Nyssa city council at its regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 11.
Schaffeld said that the Malheur County Planning Department website is one of the most comprehensive ways that homeowners can get information regarding building permits and perusing those permits which have already been granted in Malheur County as all of the information is part of public record.
She said the site is for the purpose of helping “homeowners fill in the blank.”
Schaffeld explained how the descriptions for “all Oregon building codes” can be found on the website and how having work which was sanctioned by a permit is beneficial to homeowners should some unforeseen mishap occur.
She said that if work has been done on a property without a permit and that work is the cause of a property damage it will likely not be covered by insurance and end up costing the homeowner to repair. This happens when assessors look at the value of the property in relation to the work which was done. Normally, this process is made easier when there is a record of permits related directly to the work performed.
Schaffeld went on to say that in the past year and half two deaths occurred as a result of property work done without a permit, one of these was a malfunctioning wood stove which caused a fire and the other was electrical work which caused a fatal electrocution.
She said that everything related to building permits can be found on the website, including applying and paying for the necessary permits.
The state utilizes an “ePermitting” system which helps to streamline the process, in addition to providing “ready-build plans,” these plans are currently available by consulting with local building officials of “availability of local ready-build plans pursuant to ORS 455.062.”
Schaffeld said that these are useful as the design of a structure alone can be costly.
“It’s $5,000 out of the gate just for design,” said Schaffeld.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.