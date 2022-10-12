Building official describes importance of building permits

Adele Schaffeld, Malheur County building official, points out the different types of informational links pertaining to building permits available on the county's website and how to navigate through them as Nyssa city councilors Pat Oliver and Ron Edmondson watch.

NYSSA — Malheur County Building Official Adele Schaffeld provided an informational presentation to members of the Nyssa city council at its regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 11.

Schaffeld said that the Malheur County Planning Department website is one of the most comprehensive ways that homeowners can get information regarding building permits and perusing those permits which have already been granted in Malheur County as all of the information is part of public record.



