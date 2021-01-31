BOISE
The Boise State cross country teams head to Las Vegas, Nevada, for the first meet of the year. The Silver State Collegiate Cross Country Challenge on Monday.
The Broncos face off against stiff competition to open the year. The Boise State men’s squad is the only team in either of the yellow races that isn’t ranked in the top-30. The men’s A squad will line up against three top-five teams including #1 NAU.
The Bronco women, who begin the season ranked 13th nationally will be up against three top-10 teams including fellow Mountain West member New Mexico.
LOGISTICS: The Silver State Collegiate Cross Country Challenge will be held at the Craig Ranch Regional Park, in Las Vegas, Nev., on a two-kilometer course.
Men's “Blue” 8k - 8 a.m.
Women's “Blue” 6k - 9 a.m.
Men's “Yellow” 8k - 10 a.m.
Women's “Yellow” 6k - 11 a.m.
WATCH: Live stream coverage is available through FloTrack with a paid subscription.
THE FIELD: Men Blue: Air Force-B (27), Boise State-B (RV), Grand Canyon, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah Valley
Women Blue: Air Force (27), Boise State-B (13), Grand Canyon, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah-B (18), Utah Valley
Men Yellow: Air Force-A (27), Boise State-A (RV), BYU-A (2), NAU-A (1), Notre Dame (4), Washington (18), Weber State (24)
Women Yellow: Boise State-A (13), BYU (3), NAU (26), New Mexico (4), Utah-A (18) Washington (8)
LINEUP:
Men Blue - Nathan Dunn, Leif Everson, Jacob Grinwis, Murdoch McIntyre, Henry Mong, Aidan Palmer, Ben Sherman
Women Blue - Christina Geisler, Claire Graves, Sailor Hutton, Hannah O’Connor, Julia Pleskaczynska, Kristie Schoffield
Men Yellow - Israel Anya-Carmona, Dario De Caro, Jack Leitch, Riccardo Mugnosso, Max Polak, Logan Rees, Jonathan Shields
Women Yellow - Tyler Beling, Ines Borba, Grace Brock, Delaney Griffin, Olivia Johnson, Yukino Parle, Malia Pivec
LAST TIME OUT: Monday will be the first race for the Broncos since the 2019 NCAA National Championships in Terre Haute, Ind., where the women turned in a 17th-place finish. The men closed with a 21st-place effort.
The men’s squad this week will feature four members of last year’s nationals team, the women return three members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.