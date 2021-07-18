ONTARIO — On July 12, Pat Trenkel directed a 5 and a-half table Howell Movement. Winners in Flight A were Beverly Kasee and Susan McCoy. Pat and Fred Trenkel placed second, Laura Stigile and Dolly Gill, third, and Wanda and Dale Scheer, fourth.

On Wednesday, Glenora Wright directed a 5 and a-half table Howell Movement. Kris Roberts and Beverly Kasee won in Flight A. Winnie Henggeler and Glenora Wright placed second, Mella-Dee and Philip Mayberry third, and John Cramer and Ruby Boyd, fourth. Doris and Hugh Homan were third in flight B.

The Ontario Bridge Club is fully sanctioned by the American Bridge Club League and is able to award master points.

