ONTARIO — On July 12, Pat Trenkel directed a 5 and a-half table Howell Movement. Winners in Flight A were Beverly Kasee and Susan McCoy. Pat and Fred Trenkel placed second, Laura Stigile and Dolly Gill, third, and Wanda and Dale Scheer, fourth.
On Wednesday, Glenora Wright directed a 5 and a-half table Howell Movement. Kris Roberts and Beverly Kasee won in Flight A. Winnie Henggeler and Glenora Wright placed second, Mella-Dee and Philip Mayberry third, and John Cramer and Ruby Boyd, fourth. Doris and Hugh Homan were third in flight B.
The Ontario Bridge Club is fully sanctioned by the American Bridge Club League and is able to award master points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.