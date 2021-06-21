Youth playing with matches catch field on fire

ONTARIO — Three youth learned a hard lesson today as the matches they had found and started playing with ended up burning several acres near Love’s in Ontario before firefighters could get it fully put out. Two sheds got burned up in the fire, including one that a woman experiencing homelessness had been living in, however, she was not there when the fire started.
According to Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton, his team got the call at about 12:30 p.m., and when they arrived, police officers were already talking with the youth.
“They are going to give them a citation to teach them the dangers of it,” Leighton said. “The boys were crying and sad or upset, but they do need to learn that matches are a tool and not a toy.”
There was a slight breeze, but it did not hamper the efforts of firefighters, however, the high temperatures had Leighton trying to rotate firefighters and keep them hydrated.
“We kind of controlled it so it burned the whole field out,” he said.
Of the two sheds that burned up, one was “really old,” and the other one where the woman had been living was a 4-foot x 4-foot shed that “didn’t burn too much.” There were also some tires in the middle of the field, which caused a plume of black smoke.
The fire started between Northwest Ninth Street and Park Avenue, near the area of Jacobs.
Leighton said, including himself, eight firefighters responded with two brush rigs, Rescue One and the chief’s truck. It took about three an a-half to four hours for firefighters to get the blaze under control.
At the same time, another fire started on Railroad Avenue and Clark Boulevard between Ontario and Vale. Leighton said that was from a train, and could have been from sparks.
“We’ve been having problems. The temperature is so hot and the grass is so dry, any little thing will spark it,” he said.
He issued a word of caution to citizens, especially parents and guardians.
“Remind children of the dangers. This was only a field, but it very easily could have been someone’s house,” he said. “It’s definitely that time of year — our fuels are at a high [risk fire] level, and any type of incendiary tool, matches, fireworks, all that stuff, should be used with care.”
