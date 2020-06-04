Ontario City Hall

This photo shows the Ontario City Hall.

 Argus Observer, file

ONTARIO -- A work session of the Ontario City Council, previously scheduled for Thursday night at 6 p.m., was cancelled on Thursday afternoon. 

According to a news release from Ontario City Manager Adam Brown, the work session was canceled "to support the peaceful demonstration taking place in Ontario tonight." 

The release states that members of Ontario City Council will be at city hall to meet the protesters, who are meeting at the Albertsons parking lot and will march to city hall for a vigil in memory of George Floyd.

