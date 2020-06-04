ONTARIO -- A work session of the Ontario City Council, previously scheduled for Thursday night at 6 p.m., was cancelled on Thursday afternoon.
According to a news release from Ontario City Manager Adam Brown, the work session was canceled "to support the peaceful demonstration taking place in Ontario tonight."
The release states that members of Ontario City Council will be at city hall to meet the protesters, who are meeting at the Albertsons parking lot and will march to city hall for a vigil in memory of George Floyd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.