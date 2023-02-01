Water main break shutters business in downtown Ontario this morning

Crews with Jacobs work on finding out what caused a water main break this morning behind Pro Soul Games, which is on the east side of South Oregon Street. Until the repair is complete, water has been shut off to businesses from Southeast First Avenue to Southeast Third Avenue.
ONTARIO — Some businesses in the downtown area, including Jack Henry Coffee House, are temporarily closed this morning due to an interruption to their water supply. Crews with Jacobs, the city of Ontario’s Public Works contractor, are working to repair a water main break.
Water has been shut down while work is underway, according to Public Works Director Casey Mordhorst. He said the shutdown is along the east side of South Oregon Street between Southeast First and Southeast Third Avenues.
At about 9:15 a.m., crews were working on finding out what happened and were set up with equipment in the parking lot behind Pro Soul Games, Modhorst said.
At this time, it is unknown what caused the break, with water main breaks “far and few between” for the city, according to Mordhorst.
Furthermore, it’s unknown how long the repair will take.
“If it is just a leaking coupler — not too long. They’ll remove and put the repair band on,” he said. “But, if it’s something else, it could take longer."
