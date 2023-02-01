Water main break shutters business in downtown Ontario this morning

Crews with Jacobs work on finding out what caused a water main break this morning behind Pro Soul Games, which is on the east side of South Oregon Street. Until the repair is complete, water has been shut off to businesses from Southeast First Avenue to Southeast Third Avenue.

 Griffin Hewitt | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Some businesses in the downtown area, including Jack Henry Coffee House, are temporarily closed this morning due to an interruption to their water supply. Crews with Jacobs, the city of Ontario’s Public Works contractor, are working to repair a water main break.

Water has been shut down while work is underway, according to Public Works Director Casey Mordhorst. He said the shutdown is along the east side of South Oregon Street between Southeast First and Southeast Third Avenues.



Tags

Load comments