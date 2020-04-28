Walk-up testing will be an option for one-day COVID-19 testing

ONTARIO — The Malheur County COVID-19 Taskforce will be offering free drive-up testing at the Malheur County fairgrounds on Wednesday for individuals who meet specific criteria.
The testing will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario.
After posting our original article, a reader reached out to The Argus Observer to find out whether walk-up testing would be allowed for individuals who do not have vehicles.
Sarah Poe, director of Malheur County Health Department said in an email this morning that there will be a walk-up testing location available.
“The entrance will be located farther north from the car entrance, at a small gate in the fence. A sign indicating “Walk-up Testing” will be posted at that gate and “Wait Here” signs will be located every six feet along the fence to maintain physical distancing for those seeking testing,” she wrote. “People will be invited through one at a time to be screened for eligibility, and will be tested right there if eligibility is met.”
For more information, call the Malheur County Health Department at (541)889-7279 or visit malheurhealth.org.
