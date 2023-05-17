Voters have selected Torie Ramirez over Antonio Sunseri for the race for Position 7 for Treasure Valley Community College Board of Education. The other three seats on the board were uncontested. Pictured, from left, are incumbent Betty Carter, Ramirez and Sunseri, during a forum held earlier this month.
Ballots stack up after going through the letter opening machine as part of the ballot extraction/opening process, before they are counted, inside the Malheur County Clerk's office during the May 16, 2023 Special District Election.
Voters have selected Torie Ramirez over Antonio Sunseri for the race for Position 7 for Treasure Valley Community College Board of Education. Other candidates this year were uncontested. All got the opportunity to participate in a community forum at the beginning of the month. Pictured, from left, are Dr. Lindsay Norman, incumbents Stephen Crow and Betty Carter, along with Ramirez and Sunseri.
Antonio Sunseri for Argus Observer
VALE — This year’s races in Malheur County's Special District Election have been settled, but they won’t be official until June 7. Preliminary Election Day results in district races saw voters picking Torie Ramirez over Antonio “AJ” Sunseri for the seat currently held by Mark Wettstein on Treasure Valley Community College Board of Education. For school board races, voters picked Misty Yost over Bobby Davis for Adrian; Emily McKay over Karly Bentz for Juntura; and Jeremy Peterson over Roberto Escobedo for Nyssa.
Ramirez has previously served on the Nyssa School Board and Saint Alphonsus Foundation Board. To the best of their knowledge, current TVCC officials say Ramirez is the first female Latinx to have been elected to the college board.
A request for comment from Ramirez was pending as of press deadline today.
In other results, several boards will see new or returning faces with the candidates who filed for open seats winning their respective bids over any write-in candidates.
For the three other seats on the TVCC Board, voters tabbed Dr. Lindsay Norman, a retired veterinarian, who will be serving on the board for her first time beginning this year. She will join incumbents Betty Carter and Stephen Crow, who won their respective bids.
On the Ontario School Board of Directors, Sunseri will join Bret Uptmor and Mike Blackaby on the board beginning in July. Voters selected them to replace seats currently held by Eric Evans, Craig Geddes and Eddie Melendrez, who did not refile. Blackaby is returning to the board after having resigned in July of 2020 over lack of transparency.
Overall, election officials processed 3,023 ballots on Tuesday, with 19 blank sheets having been cast. More ballots could arrive in the next several days, as those postmarked by Tuesday will be included.
Following are the unofficial results for education boards from Tuesday’s election, with asterisks indicating incumbents.
TVCC Board
Position 2
Betty Carter*: 2,310
Write-in: 24
Position 3
Lindsay Norman: 2,370
Write-in: 19
Position 5
Stephen Crow*”: 2,130
Write-in: 28
Position 7
Torie Ramirez: 1,647
Antonio (AJ) Sunseri: 747
Write-in: 7
Malheur Education Service District
Zone 2
Les Linegar*: 557
Write-in: 4
Zone 4
Amy McGourty: 578
Write-in: 1
Zone 5
Jill Conant*: 338
Write-in: 2
Zone at-large
Newell George Cleaver: 2,425
Write-in: 16
Adrian School District
Zone 4
Eddie Kinkade*: 161
Write-in: 18
Zone 5
Bobby Davis*: 86
Misty Yost: 118
Write-in: 0
Annex School District
Position 1
No candidate filed
Write-in: 8
Postion 2
Melanie Roukema: 40
Write-in: 0
Arock School District:
Position 2
Bryan Grenke*:17
Write-in: 0
Postion 4
Mikal Lequerica:
Write-in: 0
Harper School District
Postion 1
Garrett Bentz*: 55
Write-in: 1
Postion 5
Write-in: 18
Huntington School District
Postion 1
Jennifer Young: 0
Write-in: 0
Postion 3
Kevin L. Jones: 0
Write-in: 0
Postion 5
No candidate filed
Write-in: 0
Jordan Valley School District
Position 1
Zack Dufurrena*: 109
Write-in: 0
Position 5
Rick Hawker” 107
Write-in: 0
Juntura School District
Position 2
Emilee McKay*: 32
Karly Bentz: 4
Position 5
Ethan Bentz*: 22
Write-in: 0
McDermitt School District
Position 2
Tammy Wilkenson*: 6
Write-in: 0
Position 4
No candidate filed
Write-in: 1
Nyssa School District
Position 1
Roberto Escobedo: 156
Jeremy Peterson*: 378
Write-in: 1
Position 2
Maribel Ramirez*: 433
Write-in: 10
Position 3
Don Ballou Jr.*: 440
Write-in: 10
Ontario School District
Position 1
Bret Uptmor: 1,150
Write-in: 12
Position 4
Antonio Sunseri: 1,014
Write-in: 28
Position 5
Mike Blackaby: 1.166
Write-in: 25
Vale School District
Position 1
Michael McGourty*: 520
Write-in: 7
Position 3
Darlene McConnell*: 495
Write-in: 7
Sunseri is an employee of the Argus Observer.
For more information, including who was elected for rural road assessment, fire protection, cemetery, health and recreation districts, visit https://bit.ly/MalCoElex or phone the clerk’s office at (541) 473-5151.
