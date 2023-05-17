VALE — This year’s races in Malheur County's Special District Election have been settled, but they won’t be official until June 7. Preliminary Election Day results in district races saw voters picking Torie Ramirez over Antonio “AJ” Sunseri for the seat currently held by Mark Wettstein on Treasure Valley Community College Board of Education. For school board races, voters picked Misty Yost over Bobby Davis for Adrian; Emily McKay over Karly Bentz for Juntura; and Jeremy Peterson over Roberto Escobedo for Nyssa.

Ramirez has previously served on the Nyssa School Board and Saint Alphonsus Foundation Board. To the best of their knowledge, current TVCC officials say Ramirez is the first female Latinx to have been elected to the college board.



