Voters overwhelming support recall of Freddy Rodriguez from elected position

ONTARIO — Ontario voters overwhelmingly elected to recall Freddy Rodriguez from the Ontario City Council, according to the complete unofficial results of the City Councilor Recall Election released shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday night by Malheur County Clerk Gayle Trotter. Ballot boxes in Ontario and Vale closed at 8 p.m.
Results will not be official until July 21; as such, Rodriguez could theoretically attend the next regular meeting in an official capacity of the Ontario City Council on July 14.
“It is unofficial until I certify to the City and they (the City) determine the results,” wrote Trotter in an email this morning.
Overall, 1,789 ballots of 6,278 mailed out were received. Of those, 1,570 were in favor of recalling Rodriguez, and 216 were not. One of the ballots returned was an over vote, meaning the voter had marked both the ‘yes’ and ‘no’ boxes, according to Trotter, and two were under vote, meaning there was no mark on the ballot.
In all, 28.4% of ballots that went out were returned. Nearly 88% of those who voted were in favor of the recall. All that was needed to decide the vote was a simple majority.
In the first round of unofficial results, shortly after 8 p.m., Trotter said 1,282 votes were cast.
In early June after signatures turned in by petitioner Cydney Cooke were verified and triggered an election, Rodriguez had the opportunity to step down; however, he declined to do so. Two city councilors urged him to do so, including Ken Hart who sent a statement to the newspaper stating that if Rodriguez didn’t step down, he would vote for him to be recalled; and Eddie Melendrez who during the council’s June 3 work session urged Rodriguez to step down.
In early estimates, Trotter estimated that the cost of the election would be about $10,000. On Tuesday night, she said a final update would not be available until July 21, when the election is certified.
Rodriguez was elected to his seat in 2018, with voters selecting him as one of three of the seven candidates, and began his term in office in 2019, which is set to expire in December of 2022. He serves as the council president, which he was nominated for by Hart, who had been elected to fill a position vacated by Dan Capron, the former council president.
Requests for comment from Cooke were not returned by press time.
During a phone interview on Wednesday morning, Rodriguez told the newspaper that the results of the recall were not surprising to him, saying “this changes nothing in my world.”
He said his goal was to let everyone know about the reason people sought his recall, and that while voters did elect him out of office, alleged those who were advocating for the recall were doing so on false premises.
Rodriguez said former City Councilor Marty Justus was the first to reach out and let him know about the election results. Rodriguez had previously accused Justus of sexual crimes with a minor, a claim that did not hold up following investigation by two law enforcement agencies. The claim also generated a notice of tort claim from Justus.
Over the past few months, Rodriguez says some in the community, including business owners and citizens, contacted him and urged him not to stop trying to identify sexual predators in the community.
“You have to understand, that really hit me hard,” he said.
Moving forward, Rodriguez says he aims to start the Ontario Innocence Initiative. The goal: Establish a neighborhood watch for online predators.
“We are going to put the hammer down,” he said. “Our community and law enforcement needs help with online predators. It’s rampant in this area.”
A preliminary meeting is planned for Friday, Rodriguez said, after which time, he aims to inform the public about how to participate in future meetings.
The next step for the Ontario City Council will be to fill the vacant seat, which will not be done through a vote. As such, they will have to discuss, likely at the next regular meeting on July 13, the application process.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.