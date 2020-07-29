VALE — Vale City Council will now be looking for a new city manager following the resignation of Russell Kirkpatrick at the end of a lengthy executive session Tuesday during the council meeting.
According City Attorney Larry Sullivan, the council came out of the executive session to accept Kirkpatrick’s resignation and voted to pay him through the month of July plus $25,000 which was included as part of a severance package.
Kirkpatrick has been Vale City Manager since March, replacing Katy Lamb, who was retiring in that position. He has been negotiating the purchase of the former Umpqua Bank building for a new city hall.
Kirkpatrick, who is from Centerton, Arkansas, was picked out of 12 applicants for the Vale City Manager position.
