ADRIAN
A Vale man died Tuesday afternoon as a result of injuries from a single-vehicle crash.
Jessie Malchow, 66, was heading north on Highway 201S near Adrian in a Dodge pickup when he “failed to negotiate a curve,” according to a news release early this morning from Oregon State Police.
As a result, the pickup left the roadway and struck a drainage ditch.
Police investigated the crash, which was near milepost 11, at about 12:14 p.m.
Malchow died at the scene of the crash from fatal injuries, according to the news release.
State police were assisted by multiple agencies, including Adrian Fire Department and Quick Response Unit, Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, and Oregon Department of Transportation.
