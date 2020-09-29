VALE
There are three candidates for the two open seats on the Vale City Council in the Nov, 3 General Election. Cathy Zarcharias is challenging incumbents Todd Fuller and Leighton Keller for one of those seats. The two top placers will win new four-year terms on the new council.
Current Mayor Mike McLaughlin is facing off against Tom Vialpando for another term in that office.
All five answered questions about their candidacies for the Argus Observer. Answers follow.
Todd Fuller — Age 51
Occupation: Manufacturing Manager/Demand Planning Analyst
Volunteer experience: Vale City Council — December 2019 to present
Vale High School — Various events 1992 — Present
Cycle Oregon
Special Olympics
Political background: Aside from exercising my right to vote, by political background began with the Vale City Council November 2019.
Why are you the best candidate? Ability to collaborate and work as a team player
Willing to volunteer my time
Background in business management
Ready to listen to community input
What do you see as the main issues for the city? Infrastructure and economic development are two topics that continue to surface from the Vale citizens. Groups like the Vale Community Coalition are stepping up to work with the city on projects to give citizens more opportunities for outdoor activities.
Have you ever been charged with a felony? No.
Leighton Keller, 32
Occupation: Crop Advisor for Farmers Supply Cooperative.
Volunteer experience: Most of my volunteer experience stems from the Vale Fire and Ambulance Department. I started sitting in on trainings at the age of twelve as the rest of my family was already part of the department. I remained active on the department until the fall of 2006.
Political background: I had no political experience Until I was appointed to Vale City Council in November of 2019, over the last eleven months I have come to enjoy the work the council does. While it has its up and downs like everything in life does the positives far out weigh the negatives.
Why are you the best candidate? I am the best candidate for the Vale city Council because I want to see Vale grow into a self supporting community while maintaining the same cozy small town feel. I want to help local businesses grow while making room for other new businesses to give Vale the diversity it needs to grow and supply more local job opportunities.
What do you see as the main issues for the city? Economic growth and housing are the two main issues I see for Vale at this time. I believe by being a part of the Vale City Council the other council members and myself will make a great team to work though these issues, along with local business owners and future businesses that we can hopefully bring to our community.
Have you ever been charged with a felony? No
Cathy Zacharias, 53
Occupation: Self Employed, Seamstress Extraordinaire
ExZacht Sewing & Alterations
Volunteer experience: FEAST grant thru Oregon Food bank that provided money for summer lunch program — coordinated efforts between OFB, Vale Achool District and community volunteers
Vale Food Pantry Board Member
Vale Food Distribution Group coordinator
Church volunteer — teacher & office help
BNI Networking Group — Vice President, education coordinator, membership committee
Political background: Assisted in the recall Kate Brown petition
Why are you the best candidate? I want change. I will listen and ask questions for clarity and understanding before decision making, and encourage participation between citizens and the city. I bring experience from my volunteer background that will help me work with the mayor and all the council members, and I want Vale to prosper & thrive not just survive.
What do you see as the main issues for the city? Communication — citizens want to know what the city council is doing & want to know where to turn for information. Council can’t function well if citizens aren’t participating in decision making, I would like to see city and council working together.
Public services — Public resources especially law enforcement & EMS are limited.
Community involvement- activities for youth, business services, volunteerism, creating coordinated efforts between groups
Have you ever been charged with a felony? No
Mayoral candidates
Mike (Mac) McLaughlin, 62
Occupation: President and Chairmen FuMac Inc. Owner Rex Theater, Retired Professional Baseball Player
Volunteer experience: Mike volunteers to represent the interests of the Vale residents in his role on many statewide & local committees. He serves on the Governor’s Eastern Oregon Regional Solutions Advisory Committee for Economic development. Mike is Chairman of the Board of Rural Development Initiative and on the Executive Board of Evalcree.
Political background: Mike has been the Mayor of the City of Vale for 12 years. Since 2011 he has served on the Governor’s Northeast and Greater Eastern Oregon Regional Solutions Advisory Committee Economic Development Task Force and since 2014 on RDI’s Board. He worked in the past on Malheur County Task Force for Industrial Lands Inventory & Economic Development, and Greater Eastern Oregon Community Development Comprehensive Plan Committee. Mike’s past service on the industrial lands task force helped with creation of designation of new industrial land in Malheur County and the City of Vale.
Why are you the best candidate? During 12 years of service I have solved difficult problems and help find opportunities for Vale residents and businesses. The City of Vale completed the water issues with a new arsenic removal system. I get results, the senior center & water problems were stalled for years. We got these completed.
What do you see as the main issues for the city? Economic development, this means supporting our current businesses while attracting new ancillary business to reinforce them; such as a new mushroom factory, the proposed gold mine, and other agricultural opportunities. Developing workforce and low income housing is also a high priority. We are finding solutions because of the relationships built over the past years, continued collaborations with other government agencies, and having all the entities present at the table. I think cooperation is the key. My goal is to maintain this special place and work in any way to help advance our economy and assist our residents.
Have you ever been charged with a felony? No
Tom Vialpando 50 yrs
Occupation: Small business owner
Volunteer experience: Vale Community Coalition Board Member, Malheur Council On Aging & Community Services Executive Board Member, Vale Food Distribution Board Member, Watch D.O.G.S (Dads Of Great Students) School Safety Program Volunteer.
Political background: First time running for any political office.
Why are you the best candidate? I believe that I can work with the city council to make tough, common sense decisions that protect the city’s interests. I am able to connect with all age groups of the community to start conversations about common goals. I also believe in term limits for elected officials.
What do you see as the main issues for the city? 1. Clear, open channels of communication from the city to residents and businesses in Vale.
2. Creating new community partnerships and renewing the partnership between the city and Vale Chamber of Commerce.
3. Economic recovery and development during and post Covid-19.
4. Beautification through community projects and volunteerism.
Have you ever been charged with a felony? No
