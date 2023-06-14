ODOT plans to open U.S. Hwy. 20 in eastern Oregon to single lane travel June 14

This photo shows how the slide crossed the highway and continued onto the Jonesboro sight. ODOT continues to post update photos from the slide area, including aerial drone images on ODOT’s Flickr site at https://bit.ly/3X8SJAb

 ODOT

Editor's note: This article has been updated since the original version was posted at 10:06 a.m. when the time of the road opening was unknown. 

JUNTURA — According to the latest update from Oregon Dept. of Transportation, a single lane is now open on U.S. Highway 20 east of Juntura. As crews work to get the remainder of the road open vehicles are asked to slow down and drive with extra caution through the work zone.



