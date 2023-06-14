This photo shows how the slide crossed the highway and continued onto the Jonesboro sight. ODOT continues to post update photos from the slide area, including aerial drone images on ODOT’s Flickr site at https://bit.ly/3X8SJAb
Editor's note: This article has been updated since the original version was posted at 10:06 a.m. when the time of the road opening was unknown.
JUNTURA — According to the latest update from Oregon Dept. of Transportation, a single lane is now open on U.S. Highway 20 east of Juntura. As crews work to get the remainder of the road open vehicles are asked to slow down and drive with extra caution through the work zone.
Delays of up to 20 minutes are expected at this time due to a pilot car escorting motorists through the area, which has been closed since Sunday, due to a landslide.
"Our crews have been working day and night since the event blocked about a mile of road," reads the latest news release. "Malheur County, utility companies and other crews have also been working to get the highway open."
ODOT states that keeping traffic moving along the roadway will depend on weather conditions.
"We may set up temporary closures to ensure the safety of travelers and work crews. Slow down and drive with extra caution through the work zone," the release states.
The aim is to open both lanes of the highway by the end of the week.
For updated conditions, watch for media announcements and continue checking TripCheck.com or phone 511 or (800) 977-6368. Outside of Oregon, phone (503) 588-2941.
JUNTURA — A single lane is expected to open today in eastern Oregon where crews are working steadfastly to continue clearing U.S. Highway 20, which was shuttered to to debris slides.
According to the latest news release, Oregon Department of Transportation plans to open the route to single-lane traffic with pilot cars and flaggers later today. Updates will be issued once this is established.
ODOT plans to open the route to free-flowing, two-lane traffic by the end of the week.
For updated conditions, motorists are urged to continue checking TripCheck.com or phone 511 / (800) 977-6368. Outside of Oregon, phone (503) 588-2941.
ODOT continues to post update photos from the slide area, including aerial drone images on ODOT’s Flickr site at https://bit.ly/3X8SJAb.
