Rene Castro

Editor's note: Police took Rene Castro into custody the morning of April 17 in Ontario. 

NYSSA — Law enforcement are searching for a man alleged to have fatally shot a 43-year-old Nyssa Police officer on Saturday night. Anybody who has information on the whereabouts of Rene Castro, 36, of Nyssa, is urged to contact Malheur County Dispatch at (541) 473-5125.



