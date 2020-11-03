Election day

Victor Machuca places his ballot in the ballot drop box outside of the Ontario Community Library on Tuesday afternoon, hours before the 8 p.m. deadline. 

 Nik Streng | The Argus Observer

VALE

The final unofficial results are in for Malheur County voters. The County Clerk's office is estimating the results to be finalized on Nov. 18.

Federal offices

United States President and Vice President

Donald J Trump/Michael R Pence (R): 8,101 (794,498)

Joseph R Biden/Kamala Harris (D): 3,202 (1,179,159)

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy (Spike) Cohen (L): 215 (30,733)

Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker (PG): 56 (9,177) 

Dario Hunter/Dawn Neptune Adams (P): 29 (3,903)

Write-in: 50 (12,938) 

 

U.S. Senator

Jo Rae Perkins (R): 7,806 (759,789)

Jeff Merkley (D, I, WF): 3,293 (1,164,762) 

Ibrahim A Taher (PG, P): 120 (32,949) 

Gary Dye (L): 223 (32,845) 

Write-in: 7 (1,967) 

 

U.S. Representative, 2nd District

Robert Werch (L): 306 (11,939) 

Cliff Bentz (R): 8,819 (248,306) 

Alex Spenser (D): 2,415 (157,081) 

Write-in: 8 (597) 

 

State offices

Secretary of State

Nathalie Paravicini (PG): 202 (67,055)

Kyle Markley (L): 320 (49,831) 

Kim Thatcher (R, I): 8,068 (820,961) 

Shemia Fagan (D, WF): 2,765 (1,019,118) 

Write-in: 8 (2,139) 

 

State Treasurer

Michael P Marsh (C): 456 (40,933) 

Tobias Read (D, WF): 2,892 (1,037,025) 

Chris Henry (I, P, PG): 353 (81,208) 

Jeff Gudman (R): 7,614 (781,949) 

Write-in: 6 (1,847) 

 

Attorney General

Ellen Rosenbaum (D, I, WF): 3,128 (1,119,303) 

Lars D H Hedbor (L): 290 (40,171) 

Michael Cross (R): 7,820 (779,921) 

Write-in: 30 (6,404) 

 

Legislative offices

State Senator, 30th District

Carina M Miller (D): 2,880 (21,801) 

Lynn P Findley (R): 8,500 (43,625) 

Write-in: 13 (98) 

 

State Representative, 60th District

Mark Owens (R, L): 8,363 (22,359) 

Beth E Spell (D, WF): 2,927 (6,391) 

Write-in: 9 (49) 

 

County offices

County Commissioner, Position 2

Ron Jacobs (R): 8,255

Byron Shock (D): 3,050

Write-in: 38

 

Nonpartisan offices

Judge of the Supreme Court, Position 4

Christopher L Garrett: 8,037

Write-in: 137

 

Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 9

Jacqueline S Kamins: 7,937

Write-in: 119

 

Nonpartisan county offices

County sheriff

Casey J Walker: 4,720

Brian E Wolfe: 6,496

Write-in: 18

 

City of Ontario

Councilors

Kevin Petross: 1,374

Eddie Melendrez: 1,812

Maria Z Fisher: 1,697

Sam Baker: 1,883

John D Kirby: 2,024

Write-in: 67

 

City of Nyssa

Council members

Krissy Walker: 577

Douglas Dewar: 393

Ron Edmondson: 476

Patricia Esplin: 593

Roberto G Escobedo: 490

Write-in: 37

 

City of Adrian

Council members

Keith L Baldwin: 59

Echo Snyder: 37

Write-in: 40

 

City of Vale

Council members

Todd Fuller: 404

Cathy M Zacharias: 245

Leighton Keller: 446

Write-in: 4

 

Mayor

Mike (Mac) McLaughlin: 349

Tom Vialpando: 371

Write-in: 1

 

City of Jordan Valley 

Council member, position 1

Write-in: 19

 

Council member, position 3

Teri Arnall: 87

Write-in: 3

 

Council member, position 5

George Elsner: 82

Write-in: 6

 

Mayor

Lee Ann Conro: 89

Write-in: 2

 

City of Huntington

Council 

Thomas A Trujillo: 86

Tony Alexander: 103

Wade Boxberger: 115

Kevin Jones: 137

Write-in: 89

 

Mayor

Write-in: 121

 

Malheur County Soil & Water Conservation

Director - At large 1

Tim Newton: 8,154

Write-in: 60

 

Director - At large 2

Theodore Rodrick Frahm: 8,303

Write-in: 55

 

Director - Zone 1

Write-in: 494

 

Director - Zone 4

Aden Johnston: 7,987

Write-in: 52

 

State Measures

107: Amends Constitution: Allows laws limiting political campaign contributions and expenditures, requiring disclosure of political campaign contributions and expenditures, and requiring political campaign advertisements to identify who paid for them.

Yes: 7,399 (1,532,917)

No: 3,643 (465,561) 

 

108: Increases cigarette and cigar taxes. Establishes tax on e-cigarettes and nicotine vaping devices. Funds health programs.

Yes: 6,170 (1,341,501) 

No: 5,226 (680,757) 

 

109: Allows manufacture, delivery, administration of psilocybin at supervised, licensed facilities; imposes two-year development period.

Yes: 3,414 (1,091,661) 

No: 7,809 (860,887) 

 

110: Provides statewide addiction/recovery services; marijuana taxes partially finance; reclassifies possession/penalties for specified drugs.

Yes: 4,410 (1,155,342) 

No: 6,865 (812,089)

 

Pioneer Nursing Home Health District

23-63: Establishment of Permanent Tax Rate to Keep Pioneer Place Open. 

Yes: 1,629

No: 1,036

