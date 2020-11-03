VALE
The final unofficial results are in for Malheur County voters. The County Clerk's office is estimating the results to be finalized on Nov. 18.
Federal offices
United States President and Vice President
Donald J Trump/Michael R Pence (R): 8,101 (794,498)
Joseph R Biden/Kamala Harris (D): 3,202 (1,179,159)
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy (Spike) Cohen (L): 215 (30,733)
Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker (PG): 56 (9,177)
Dario Hunter/Dawn Neptune Adams (P): 29 (3,903)
Write-in: 50 (12,938)
U.S. Senator
Jo Rae Perkins (R): 7,806 (759,789)
Jeff Merkley (D, I, WF): 3,293 (1,164,762)
Ibrahim A Taher (PG, P): 120 (32,949)
Gary Dye (L): 223 (32,845)
Write-in: 7 (1,967)
U.S. Representative, 2nd District
Robert Werch (L): 306 (11,939)
Cliff Bentz (R): 8,819 (248,306)
Alex Spenser (D): 2,415 (157,081)
Write-in: 8 (597)
State offices
Secretary of State
Nathalie Paravicini (PG): 202 (67,055)
Kyle Markley (L): 320 (49,831)
Kim Thatcher (R, I): 8,068 (820,961)
Shemia Fagan (D, WF): 2,765 (1,019,118)
Write-in: 8 (2,139)
State Treasurer
Michael P Marsh (C): 456 (40,933)
Tobias Read (D, WF): 2,892 (1,037,025)
Chris Henry (I, P, PG): 353 (81,208)
Jeff Gudman (R): 7,614 (781,949)
Write-in: 6 (1,847)
Attorney General
Ellen Rosenbaum (D, I, WF): 3,128 (1,119,303)
Lars D H Hedbor (L): 290 (40,171)
Michael Cross (R): 7,820 (779,921)
Write-in: 30 (6,404)
Legislative offices
State Senator, 30th District
Carina M Miller (D): 2,880 (21,801)
Lynn P Findley (R): 8,500 (43,625)
Write-in: 13 (98)
State Representative, 60th District
Mark Owens (R, L): 8,363 (22,359)
Beth E Spell (D, WF): 2,927 (6,391)
Write-in: 9 (49)
County offices
County Commissioner, Position 2
Ron Jacobs (R): 8,255
Byron Shock (D): 3,050
Write-in: 38
Nonpartisan offices
Judge of the Supreme Court, Position 4
Christopher L Garrett: 8,037
Write-in: 137
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 9
Jacqueline S Kamins: 7,937
Write-in: 119
Nonpartisan county offices
County sheriff
Casey J Walker: 4,720
Brian E Wolfe: 6,496
Write-in: 18
City of Ontario
Councilors
Kevin Petross: 1,374
Eddie Melendrez: 1,812
Maria Z Fisher: 1,697
Sam Baker: 1,883
John D Kirby: 2,024
Write-in: 67
City of Nyssa
Council members
Krissy Walker: 577
Douglas Dewar: 393
Ron Edmondson: 476
Patricia Esplin: 593
Roberto G Escobedo: 490
Write-in: 37
City of Adrian
Council members
Keith L Baldwin: 59
Echo Snyder: 37
Write-in: 40
City of Vale
Council members
Todd Fuller: 404
Cathy M Zacharias: 245
Leighton Keller: 446
Write-in: 4
Mayor
Mike (Mac) McLaughlin: 349
Tom Vialpando: 371
Write-in: 1
City of Jordan Valley
Council member, position 1
Write-in: 19
Council member, position 3
Teri Arnall: 87
Write-in: 3
Council member, position 5
George Elsner: 82
Write-in: 6
Mayor
Lee Ann Conro: 89
Write-in: 2
City of Huntington
Council
Thomas A Trujillo: 86
Tony Alexander: 103
Wade Boxberger: 115
Kevin Jones: 137
Write-in: 89
Mayor
Write-in: 121
Malheur County Soil & Water Conservation
Director - At large 1
Tim Newton: 8,154
Write-in: 60
Director - At large 2
Theodore Rodrick Frahm: 8,303
Write-in: 55
Director - Zone 1
Write-in: 494
Director - Zone 4
Aden Johnston: 7,987
Write-in: 52
State Measures
107: Amends Constitution: Allows laws limiting political campaign contributions and expenditures, requiring disclosure of political campaign contributions and expenditures, and requiring political campaign advertisements to identify who paid for them.
Yes: 7,399 (1,532,917)
No: 3,643 (465,561)
108: Increases cigarette and cigar taxes. Establishes tax on e-cigarettes and nicotine vaping devices. Funds health programs.
Yes: 6,170 (1,341,501)
No: 5,226 (680,757)
109: Allows manufacture, delivery, administration of psilocybin at supervised, licensed facilities; imposes two-year development period.
Yes: 3,414 (1,091,661)
No: 7,809 (860,887)
110: Provides statewide addiction/recovery services; marijuana taxes partially finance; reclassifies possession/penalties for specified drugs.
Yes: 4,410 (1,155,342)
No: 6,865 (812,089)
Pioneer Nursing Home Health District
23-63: Establishment of Permanent Tax Rate to Keep Pioneer Place Open.
Yes: 1,629
No: 1,036
