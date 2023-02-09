NEW MEADOWS — A highway closure that began around midday on Thursday is still in place with an no definite time frame for reopening having been announced as of press time today at 8:30 a.m. Idaho Transportation Department's website for motorists, 511.idaho.gov, shows the road as still closed, last updating it at 6:30 a.m. as an extended closure.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday, Idaho State Police notified the public that Highway 95 was closed to all vehicle traffic from milepost 161 to milepost 180, near New Meadow, due to a HAZMAT incident.



