NEW MEADOWS — A highway closure that began around midday on Thursday is still in place with an no definite time frame for reopening having been announced as of press time today at 8:30 a.m. Idaho Transportation Department's website for motorists, 511.idaho.gov, shows the road as still closed, last updating it at 6:30 a.m. as an extended closure.
Shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday, Idaho State Police notified the public that Highway 95 was closed to all vehicle traffic from milepost 161 to milepost 180, near New Meadow, due to a HAZMAT incident.
Just before 11 a.m. Thursday morning, ISP responded to reports of a semi-truck crash. Arriving troopers located a tractor-trailer hauling propane that had crashed at milepost 177, and observed the tank had ruptured with propane leaking out. Due to potential danger, the immediate area was evacuated for a one-mile radius and the roadway was closed.
ISP Commercial Vehicle Safety and HAZMAT personnel responded to the scene.
The driver of the truck sustained injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.
Any people in the area affected by the evacuation have been contacted by law enforcement.
The roadway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time with an unknown timeframe to reopen. All vehicle traffic should find alternative routes or prepare for a lengthy delay.
It is believed the semi-truck was carrying 8,000 to 11,000 gallons of propane.
Additional information will be provided when available.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.