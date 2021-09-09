A video of footage from an external camera at the Malheur County Child Development Center captured the sounds of the shooting which took place in the alleyway behind Albertsons on Tuesday afternoon. In that video, which has been posted to YouTube, you can also clearly hear approximately 8 to 10 shots fired.
ONTARIO — Malheur County Chief Deputy District Attorney Brendon Alexander said in a phone interview this afternoon that the shooting that occurred behind Albertsons on Tuesday afternoon was not a homicide and that there "are no injuries that we are aware of."
He said he has been speaking with the deputy in charge of of the "very active investigation" and that while there have been no arrests, there are "certainly good leads and major persons of interest."
Few details have been released from law enforcement regarding the shooting. What is known is that it occurred behind Albertsons on Tuesday afternoon shortly before 4 p.m. Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero told the newspaper Wednesday morning that he was just getting debriefed about the situation and that "there is no known threat to the general public at this time." Romero was expected to update the newspaper this afternoon, but was in Eugene today for the federal sentencing of Nolan Levi Strauss, for the hate crime he committed in Ontario in June of 2019.
The vehicle of an employee from Malheur County Child Development Center in Ontario was hit during the shooting. However, it was not hit while in the parking lot of the nearby center. Instead, he had been driving on the roadway behind Albertsons at the time of the shooting, and that a bullet had gone “through both doors.” The man was not wounded.
The center provided a video to police from external cameras on the building that face in the direction of Albertsons, in which you can see the employee’s car and hear the gunshots, she said. In that video, which has been posted to YouTube, you can also clearly hear about 8 to 10 shots, though it is hard to discern some of the first ones, which appear to have echoes.
