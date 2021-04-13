U.S. pushes 'pause' on 1-dose COVID-19 vaccine

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
The Argus Observer is reaching out to public health officials this morning regarding the breaking national news about the U.S. “recommending a ‘pause’ in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine,” as reported by the Associated Press early this morning.
Many will likely be meeting this morning to discuss the development.
Erika Harmon, public information officer for the Malheur County Health Department said that is what she and Director Sarah Poe will be doing this morning, after their weekly staff meeting wraps up.
Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration are investigating reports of potentially dangerous blood clots, with six women reportedly having developed them “days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts.”
According to the report, more than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S.
It is unknown how this might impact the planned vaccine clinic with federal and state authorities that was planned to start Friday at the Malheur County fairgrounds and run for eight days, with the plan to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as well as first-doses of the Moderna vaccine.
The newspaper will provide updates as soon as they are available.
