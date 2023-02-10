U.S. Highway 95 closure for propane spill until further notice

This photo shows a semi-truck which overturned in a crash on Thursday afternoon between New Meadows and Riggins. This resulted in a rupturing of the propane tank it was carrying, which had an estimated 8,000 to 11,000 gallons of the flammable material inside. A 19-mile road closure is in place, with residents having access; however, those needing a through route from New Meadows to Riggins are urged to find alternative in Washington or Oregon.
NEW MEADOWS — A U.S. 95 Highway closure that began around midday on Thursday is still in place and will be until further notice. That’s the latest update Friday afternoon from the Idaho Department of Transportation, which is urging motorists to find alternative routes, including through Oregon and Washington, in order to travel between New Meadows and Riggins at this time.
An update from ITD is expected Saturday morning, with motorists urged to check for current updates on 511.idaho.gov.
A semi-truck crash happened midday on Thursday, resulting in the rupturing of a tank it was carrying which had between 8,000 to 11,000 gallons of propane. The crash happened at milepost 177 and the closure is effective from mileposts 161 to 180.
First responders are working to clean up the spill of highly flammable material.
District 3 Field Operations Manager Eric Copeland said the situation remains developing.
“Depending how well recovery of the vehicle and propane goes, the highway could reopen as early as tomorrow or take until early next week.”
Local accesses to residences in the area is being provided, but no detour through the crash site exists.
When Idaho State Police arrived to the crash, due to potential danger, they evacuated the immediate area for a one-mile radius and closed the roadway.
ISP Commercial Vehicle Safety and HAZMAT personnel responded to the scene.
The driver of the truck sustained injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.
