U.S. Highway 95 closure for propane spill until further notice

This photo shows a semi-truck which overturned in a crash on Thursday afternoon between New Meadows and Riggins. This resulted in a rupturing of the propane tank it was carrying, which had an estimated 8,000 to 11,000 gallons of the flammable material inside. A 19-mile road closure is in place, with residents having access; however, those needing a through route from New Meadows to Riggins are urged to find alternative in Washington or Oregon.

 Idaho Dept. of Transportation

NEW MEADOWS — A U.S. 95 Highway closure that began around midday on Thursday is still in place and will be until further notice. That’s the latest update Friday afternoon from the Idaho Department of Transportation, which is urging motorists to find alternative routes, including through Oregon and Washington, in order to travel between New Meadows and Riggins at this time.

An update from ITD is expected Saturday morning, with motorists urged to check for current updates on 511.idaho.gov.



