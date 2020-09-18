In John 19:31, John notes that the day Christ died was the preparation day for the Sabbath. John makes sure we understand that it was not the weekly Sabbath that falls every seven days, but one of God’s annual Sabbaths, a “High Day,” which can fall on any day of the week. Because this is not generally understood, the whole time frame of the death and resurrection of Christ is misunderstood. That is a story for another time. I only used it here to lead us into the High Day which falls this year on Sept. 19. This festival or High Day is called the Feast of Trumpets (see Leviticus 23:24).
In Leviticus 23, we find all of the High Days listed as holy convocations for His people. It is sad that the Christian Church for the most part has failed to grasp and understand the importance God has placed on these High Days. In Leviticus 23:2, God calls them “The Feasts of the Lord” and He adds His ownership stating they are “My feasts.” The Feasts of the Lord can prophetically be tied to many of the major events recorded in the Bible from creation, to the Exodus, to the death and resurrection of Christ, to His future return, to the setting up of the New Heaven and New Earth. Not only does Leviticus 23 list God’s festivals, but it gives the dates throughout the year on which they fall according to the Hebrew calendar. Leviticus 23:24, NKJV: “In the seventh month, on the first day of the month, you shall have a sabbath (rest), a memorial of blowing of trumpets, a holy convocation.”
God instructs us to memorialize this day – to take heed and watch. It is a day of the blowing of trumpets, specifically the truwah, the blowing of the rams horn, the trumpet of war. But oddly enough the truwah can also be the shout of joy. “For the Lord Himself will descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of an archangel, and with the trumpet of God. And the dead in Christ will rise first” (1 Thessalonians 4:16, NKJV). This brings us to the full understanding of what this High Day looks forward to. The return of Jesus Christ as King of Kings and Lord of Lords (see Revelation 19:14-16), returning to this earth with His army, comprised of angels and the resurrected Saints, conquering the governments of this world and replacing them with the Kingdom of God (see Daniel 2:44, Revelation 11:15, and Jude 1:14-15). Jesus will remove Satan, “the god of this age” (2 Corinthians 4:4), who has been subjugating and blinding this world. Jesus will also set up the Kingdom of God, bringing peace, happiness, prosperity — and renewal for the whole creation (see Romans 8:19-22).
God’s feast days are not just some ancient ritual of God’s dealing with Israel, but they reveal the present and future acts of salvation through our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. As Paul writes, “Which are a shadow of things to come, (whose) substance is of Christ” (Colossians 2:17, NKJV).
