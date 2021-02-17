ONTARIO — The Malheur County Health Department and Incident Command team have canceled tomorrow’s
first-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic, which was scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at the Four Rivers Cultural Center, due to lack of vaccine availability. Severe winter weather has hampered vaccine delivery across the country, mostly because of delayed flights out of Kentucky and Tennessee. The department apologizes for any inconvenience this causes.
Erika Harmon, Public Information Officer, said it was highly unlikely any additional doses would arrive this week due to the delays, as severe weather continues to wreak havoc on vaccine distribution.
The second-dose clinic that is scheduled for tomorrow morning is not affected by shipping delays. The department has already received the vaccine needed for second doses for people who received their first dose on Jan. 21.
The next first-dose vaccine clinic is scheduled on Thursday, Feb. 25, at Four Rivers Cultural Center beginning at 1 p.m. The clinic will be open to people in Phases 1a and 1b through Group 4.
Eligibility requirements can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3qBbGdS. Additionally, vaccine recipients must live or work in Malheur County.
Watch for more details on the department’s event calendar at https://malheurhealth.org/mchd-events-calendar/.
Leslie Thompson contributed to this article.
