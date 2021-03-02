ONTARIO
“Sorry folks, we’re closed.”
Those words were repeated over and over on Tuesday afternoon by John McMillan, Manager of Franz Family Bakery, as customers kept arriving to shop while he was dealing with the aftermath of a crash. The impromptu closure was because an SUV was driven into the building, punching a hole in the wall of the store at about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.
McMillan said at the time it happened he was leaning up against that particular wall in the building. He said he was glad he and customers were OK, but commented that his arm and shoulder were sore from the hit. McMillan said he was surprised that no airbags were deployed in the SUV as it crashed through the brick wall.
According to McMillan, the person who was driving the car was wearing a medical boot on her foot that had somehow become stuck on the pedals. Requests for more information about the crash from Ontario Police Department, including whether anyone was cited in the crash, have not yet been returned
This is the second time in six years, the building that houses Franz Family Bakery was hit by a vehicle causing damage to the building. In May of 2015 the brick wall of the breezeway was damaged when a woman who was trying to turn around in the parking lot and her gas pedal got stuck. McMillan said that he recalled that incident, and was driving trucks for the bakery at the time that happened.
In both incidents, the vehicles were extracted out with tow trucks. The driver in the 2015 incident was not cited.
McMillan said they were trying to find a construction company Tuesday to repair the hole in the wall as soon as possible.
