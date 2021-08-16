VALE — A 10-year-old girl died in a crash on Sunday night near the landfill outside of Vale when the vehicle she was a passenger in hit a calf and subsequently ran off the road into a gully.

According to a news release from Malheur County Undersheriff Travis Johnson, the crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Lytle Boulevard.

The Sheriff’s Office has not identified anyone who was in the crash, including the motor vehicle operator. However, it is known that there were six passengers in the vehicle ranging from age 1 to 19.

According to the release, a 1992 GMC Suburban was traveling south when it struck the cow.

Deputies and medical personnel arrived at the crash, and deputies began to give CPR to the girl, who was later pronounced dead, the release states.

One other person in the crash was taken via air ambulance to an area hospital and everyone else was taken by ground ambulance with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

Oregon State Police are reconstructing the crash, according to the release, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Sheriff’s Office will provide more details as they become available.

Lytle Boulevard is considered open range, according to Johnson. As such, livestock are permitted to run on both sides of the road without fencing on BLM permitted ground.

