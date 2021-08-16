Malheur County Sheriff’s Office SUV hits calf, killing child and sending 7 to hospital Roadway is open range for livestock Argus Observer Aug 16, 2021 Aug 16, 2021 Updated 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Malheur County Sheriff's Office logo Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making an additional financial contribution to support local journalism. VALE — A 10-year-old girl died in a crash on Sunday night near the landfill outside of Vale when the vehicle she was a passenger in hit a calf and subsequently ran off the road into a gully.According to a news release from Malheur County Undersheriff Travis Johnson, the crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Lytle Boulevard.The Sheriff’s Office has not identified anyone who was in the crash, including the motor vehicle operator. However, it is known that there were six passengers in the vehicle ranging from age 1 to 19.According to the release, a 1992 GMC Suburban was traveling south when it struck the cow.Deputies and medical personnel arrived at the crash, and deputies began to give CPR to the girl, who was later pronounced dead, the release states.One other person in the crash was taken via air ambulance to an area hospital and everyone else was taken by ground ambulance with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.Oregon State Police are reconstructing the crash, according to the release, and the investigation is ongoing.The Sheriff’s Office will provide more details as they become available.Lytle Boulevard is considered open range, according to Johnson. As such, livestock are permitted to run on both sides of the road without fencing on BLM permitted ground. Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Crash Travis Johnson Transports Police Highway Aeronautics Calf Road Office Passenger Hospital Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Selma Blair told to 'plan for dying' amid MS treatment Dave Ramsey: And baby makes three Fruitland Police Department turn to social media for missing boy updates SUV hits calf, killing child and sending 7 to hospital Chief Steven Romero: Cause of death official in murder of Jerry Gomez Multiple agencies still actively searching local area for missing 5-year-old boy Ontario to get homes for those age 55+ Nyssa getting new RV Park, Mexican restaurant Gov. Kate Brown to bring back masks indoors and will mandate vaccines for state employees Weiser coach, Jason Noyer, receives Positive Coaching Alliance Double Goal Coach Award Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Argus Observer Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
