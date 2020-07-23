VALE — A plea hearing for Nolan Strauss has been moved to later in the year following a hearing on Wednesday.
Strauss, who was born in 1993 and of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was found fit to proceed in front of Malheur County Circuit Court Judge Lung Hung on June 10, after an aid and assist evaluation was completed. He was scheduled to enter a plea on Wednesday, but Hung delayed the hearing to Sept. 30 as there is a chance that the case will be prosecuted federally.
According to Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe, the federal system has much harsher penalties for the crimes in which Strauss is facing. If Strauss is prosecuted federally, Goldthorpe said the Malheur County charges would be resolved concurrently with the federal case, or would be dismissed altogether.
Goldthorpe said federal officials have been in contact with him from the beginning of this case.
Strauss is facing four felonies, including attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, bias crime in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon.
He was arraigned on his charges on Dec. 27.
A mental health evaluation was ordered for him on Jan. 15 after he wasn’t present for his scheduled plea hearing for the second time as the jail was unable to bring Strauss to the hearing due to his behavior.
Strauss, a long-haul semi driver, had been in Ontario for a few days before he allegedly stabbed a man at a local fast-food restaurant on Dec. 21.
Police say Strauss was restrained by several employees inside the Pilot truck stop on East Idaho Avenue until officers arrived on scene, subsequently arresting Strauss.
The victim, Ronnell Hughes, 48, who was at Arby’s on a job-seeking visit, was found nearby with “multiple stab wounds to his neck area.”
Police say Strauss, who is caucasian, approached Hughes, a Black man who was seated at the time, “without provocation or communication” then began attacking him with a knife.
Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero previously stated he couldn’t comment on specific details surrounding the event, including whether any racial comments were overheard by witnesses, however said agencies were still leaning heavily toward that.
Hughes attempted to fend off the attack, but suffered “at least two” slash and stab wounds to his neck area before employees came to his aid, according to police records.
None of the employees who intervened were injured.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.