UPDATE: 7/3/20 @ 5:37 p.m.
According to the Malheur County Health Department, which completed surveillance testing earlier this week, there are a total of 26 positive novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases have been identified between staff and residents at Brookdale's Ontario facility.
With 31 new cases reported today, the total is now 191 cases in the county, and the rate of positve tests completed today is 10.1%
"We need to be below 5% positive tests to know we're doing sufficient testing," reads and update from the department. "This tells us we have significant increase in infections and that there are likely more cases out there we have not identified.
Original article: 7/3/20 @3:16 p.m.
ONTARIO — Residents and staff at an assisted living facility in Ontario are reported to have confirmed positive cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, according to a June 30 update on the state’s long-term care facilities by Oregon Department of Human Services. The updates include both confirmed and pending cases.
The report does not indicate the number of residents or staff who have tested positive at Brookdale Senior Living in Ontario.
Any nursing, residential care or assisted living facility that is on either of the lists is not currently accepting new residents, has more limits on visitors and is taking extra precautions, according to DHS. Facilities will remain on the list until 14 days have passed without any residents showing symptoms, and any staff members do not continue working when ill.
No other facilities in Malheur County were on the updated lists.
According to the update, an order restricting admission to Brookdale's Ontario facility was issued on June 26. That was a week to the day after residents went outside to watch a Father’s Day parade in which paraders had to stay inside their vehicles. As of then, the facility was reported to be free of COVID-19.
Another Brookdale facility, Brookdale River Valley in Tualatin, was also on the restricted admission list as of June 13, with confirmed cases being listed among residents and staff.
Brookdale has 700 locations across the nation which offer assisted living, memory care or independent living, and opened its Ontario facility in 2016.
The facility has been shuttered to the public since late March due to the pandemic.
Sarah Poe, director of Malheur County Health Department, was not at liberty to say whether the cases at the facility were tied to an outbreak being investigated that she mentioned to the newspaper earlier today. The local health department is still awaiting news from Oregon Health Authority regarding the outbreak, according to Poe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.