ONTARIO — A 30-year-old Ontario man died on Wednesday night as the result of injuries from a two-vehicle crash.
According to a news release from Oregon State Police on Thursday morning, Adolfo Ramirez was traveling west in a Dodge Durango on Highway 20E, near milepost 57, when for unknown reasons he crossed into the eastbound lane, colliding with a semi-truck. The semi was a Kenworth and was being driven by Kyle Knudtson, 43, of Reardon, Washington.
Police say Knudtson received minor injuries and was not transported for medical care.
State Police were assisted by Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, Deschutes County Fire Department, and Oregon Department of Transportation.
