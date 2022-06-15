VALE — “It’s finally hit us.”
The extended extreme and severe drought being experienced in the state has been causing wells to run dry around the state. And now, it has passed Malheur County’s threshold.
Lt. Richard Harriman, emergency manager for Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, said he has now started receiving reports of residential wells running dry in Malheur County. Subsequently, he’s alerted Oregon Emergency Management on the issue.
To date, Harriman has received two reports of wells that have gone dry and one that is “expected to go dry very soon because it was dry last year.” Those wells are around the Vale area, but not within the city limits, he says.
One of the owners has started to drill another well; however, that is not a luxury everyone can afford. He said the owner of the well that dried up in the summer of 2021 is elderly and not in a position to haul water or pay to have wells drilled.
“These are things that Klamath County experienced to a greater scale last drought season, so OEM has programs in place for them, but we were told it could be expanded,” Harriman says.
"We will try to get a program similar to what happened in Klamath County last season, where water is actually delivered to them," he said. "But this will be a two pillared response, State and County, to assure people that lose their residential wells."
He is hopeful that a program from the Oregon Water Resources Department will help out and has referred those people to that, as well as researching other resources. As such, it is critical dry wells are reported, so Harriman knows who to extend resources to.
He said the best way to report a dry well is to contact OWRD. The website with information about how to do that is https://bit.ly/OWRD_drywell.
"That is step one in qualifying for this program anyway, but I will get weekly updates from them on those [who] have reported dry wells," Harriman said.
In addition to working with local news outlets on updates, he will post updates and more information on Malheur County Emergency Management’s Facebook page.
According to OWRD, increased groundwater pumping during drought coupled with reduced recharge can result in low water yields from wells. The department states that reporting dry wells or significant reductions helps scientists and water managers understand changes in groundwater supplies and how those changes may be impacting people who rely on those supplies.
Malheur County's drought conditions have prompted an emergency declaration from the county and state due to the lower than average snowfall over the winter not being enough to recover from last year's drought. OWRD states that peak runoff from snowmelt is critical for watersheds that depend heavily on snowpack for their annual supply, such as those in Malheur County.
During a drought, well owners are advised to maintain wells, protect pumps, monitor well water levels and conserve water.
"Watch for long-term changes in water depth and reduced water pressure, which can serve as a warning that your water supply may be in jeopardy," reads a water wells and drought fact sheet from OWRD.
"If you use a well, it is important to conserve water and use it as efficiently as possible," reads the information.
Furthermore, properly abandoning wells that are no longer in use will protect groundwater from contamination for future uses and should be done by a licensed well contractor.
The Water Well Abandonment, Repair and Replacement program pertains to residential wells. Homeowners must be low to moderate income households in areas impacted by drought or wildfire. Those using a well as a water supply well for household purposes that is connected to a residential dwelling and is not a public water supply well and who do not have an alternate source of water available may qualify.
For more information on the OWRD program, visit https://bit.ly/WARRFprogram, email OWRD.Well.Funding@water.oregon.gov, or phone (503) 779-5763.
