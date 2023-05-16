‘Significant progress’ made in unsolved double homicide in New Plymouth

NEW PLYMOUTH — There has been ‘significant progress’ in the investigation of an unsolved double homicide in New Plymouth that happened a year ago, with officials hoping that charges will be filed soon on the suspect.
For now, the public will have to wait to find out who might be behind the shooting deaths of Eric Ortega and Megan Amaya, both 45. The couple were fatally shot in the early morning hours in the 500 block of Ada Road on May 15, 2022.
Idaho State Police has taken the lead in the investigation. According to Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech, it has taken many hours to process the evidence and interview individuals with potential information about the crime.
In December, the sheriff said they were still waiting for evidence to finish processing and noted that there was a backlog in getting forensic evidence processed.
In an email update on the case on Tuesday afternoon, Creech said as a result of the investigation, law enforcement officials now have identified “the main suspect.”
“We have made significant progress … We believe that official charges will be issued soon,” Creech said.
Once charges are filed, the suspect’s name will be released.
Creech expressed gratitude for assistance from the public.
“We appreciate the many tips and information we received early in the investigation,” he said. “The community’s involvement has helped the investigation.”
