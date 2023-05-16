‘Significant progress’ made in unsolved double homicide in New Plymouth
NEW PLYMOUTH — There has been ‘significant progress’ in the investigation of an unsolved double homicide in New Plymouth that happened a year ago, with officials hoping that charges will be filed soon on the suspect.

For now, the public will have to wait to find out who might be behind the shooting deaths of Eric Ortega and Megan Amaya, both 45. The couple were fatally shot in the early morning hours in the 500 block of Ada Road on May 15, 2022.



