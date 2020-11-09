FRUITLAND

Authorities from Fruitland and Payette responded to a report of shots fired outside of a Fruitland residence Sunday afternoon and one arrest has been made. A second one is pending.

The call came in about 5:40 pm, Sunday, according Lt. Andy Creech, Payette County Sheriff’s office.

Payette County Deputies, Fruitland Police Department, and the Payette Police Department responded to the call in the 7000 block of North Oregon Avenue. The shooting suspect had left the area before law enforcement arrived, but during the investigation, Deputies determined that no one was injured during the incident. Payette County Deputies located the suspect’s vehicle a few hours later and made one arrest as a result of this investigation. The Payette County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a second individual believed to be a suspect in this case.

