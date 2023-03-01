VALE — “I hope to be on a tractor or a horse every day,” Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe told members of the Malheur County Court during their meeting this morning.
That’s his goal starting in April when he plans to take early retirement, an announcement made to his team on Tuesday, he said. He is hopeful is that the Malheur County Court will make a decision on who will be taking over for the remainder of his elected term, as soon as possible, so it can speed things along in planning. However, he recommended and requested the court choose Undersheriff Travis Johnson to fill that role.
He has not picked an exact date, but says it will likely be early April.
“I appreciate the opportunities I have been afforded to be the sheriff of Malheur County. There is no better place in the world to live and no better people than in Malheur County — even with challenges,” Wolfe said.
He said Johnson not only understands the way of life and culture of the residents, but also has an aptitude toward customer service and keeping an open door for citizens, “which is paramount to me.”
Commissioner Ron Jacobs asked him how long he had served and Wolfe said he took over the reigns for former Sheriff Andy Bentz in June of 2011, but had been at the Sherrif’s Office since 1997 with nearly 32 years in law enforcement altogether.
His career started out as a police officer in Nyssa and was only there for about nine months before an opening came up in Ontario. Even though for loyalty reasons he wanted to stay in Nyssa since they took a chance on him, he was encouraged by then Chief Terry Thompson to take the opportunity to better his career including getting a pay raise.
Wolfe says he had just returned from the police academy the month prior to that, and that he would never forget Thompson telling him how loyalty is a two-way street.
“I’ve always remembered that with other people” when it comes to their career development.
Judge Dan Joyce commented that Wolfe has “definitely been loyal to Malheur County.”
To this Wolfe said, “Malheur County is my kind of people.”
He said he had made his decision a while ago and was OK with it until about three night ago when it was coming close to announcing it. He said he didn’t sleep well until he made that announcement, commenting how Bentz had told him how he didn’t know how hard it would be to leave.
“Now I know the feeling,” he said. “It is going to be hard to leave.”
Wolfe plans to be selling insurance for livestock risk protection and drought sometime next fall for Paul Bentz and his insurance company, noting its a great retirement job because it’s not full time.
Jacobs expressed appreciation to Wolfe, commenting “you have served well.” To this the judge added appreciation for the sheriff’s leadership.”
Wolfe said that over the years, he has gotten a lot more than he gave.
He also said that he has seen people stay with organizations for too long, and that while it would be financially better for him to stay, he knew it was time to leave. There are several changes in the state that helped motivate that decision.
“I’m not dealing well with changes,” he said.
That includes ballot measures 110 and 114 and some of the law enforcement reform happening in Oregon.
“And when you get to that point to where you blow up too much, then it’s a disservice not only to your organization but to the people you serve,” Wolfe said. “And if you can’t be 100% effective then you need to get out, whether its good for you financially or not, it has to be about the people you serve.”
To this, Joyce said, “We appreciate your wisdom.
Wolfe has been very involved in his community. Over the years he has served as a board member for Saint Alphonsus Foundation, Community In Action, TVCC Foundation. He also served as president on Vale Chamber of Commerce, president on Vale Rodeo, and on the Department of Public Safety Police Policy Committee, Department of Public Safety Board and Oregon State Sheriff’s Association. He regularly volunteers at schools, fundraisers and community events.
He is a conservative registered Republican. He was reelected in 2020, with his current term set to end in 2024.
He and his wife have raised four children in the Vale area.
