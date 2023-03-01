VALE — “I hope to be on a tractor or a horse every day,” Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe told members of the Malheur County Court during their meeting this morning.

That’s his goal starting in April when he plans to take early retirement, an announcement made to his team on Tuesday, he said. He is hopeful is that the Malheur County Court will make a decision on who will be taking over for the remainder of his elected term, as soon as possible, so it can speed things along in planning. However, he recommended and requested the court choose Undersheriff Travis Johnson to fill that role.



Load comments