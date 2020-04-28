Shelter shutters: Doors close on pilot project and Origins Faith steps away

ONTARIO — The temporary pilot emergency homeless shelter project located on North Oregon Street, that was originally intended to be a winter shelter, is scheduled to close on Thursday.
The project was the result of a partnership between the City of Ontario, Community in Action and Origins Faith Community, and resulted in several tiny houses being set up to serve as temporary shelter from inclement conditions associated with the winter months. The houses are equipped with electrical hookups to power the heating systems that were installed in each unit.
The project, which was originally intended to end on April 30, was being eyed for a possible extension. However, that raised concern from neighbors in the area, as well as Nichols Accounting Group, whose office is next door to the temporary shelter site. Issuing a formal statement through its attorney at the April 9 Ontario City Council work session, Nichols stated that while it supports a solution to the homelessness situation, it is in opposition to an extension of the temporary project.
Mayor Riley Hill during that meeting reminded the council that the project was presented to the citizens as a temporary winter shelter, and indicated an extension beyond that would be equivalent to the city going back on its agreement to the community.
No vote was taken that night, just discussion over the matter with the council hearing comments from members of the public.
Addressing this closure, Ontario City Manager Adam Brown confirmed in an email Monday morning that the doors to the shelter project will, in fact, close on April 30.
“Barring any last minute moves by the council we will have to close doors on April 30. This was a pilot project and we promised the neighbors it would end on April 30,” said Brown.
He said are plans beyond the closure of the temporary shelter to discuss what worked and what didn’t.
“The four of us do have plans to evaluate the shelter beginning next week. We will be including Nichols and the neighbors in the evaluation of the one month of operation of the facility. We will discuss alternatives and/or continuation,” stated Brown.
Barb Higinbotham, executive director of Community in Action, wrote in an email Monday morning how the request for an extension was not formally asked of the council when the opportunity was available.
“The last City Council meeting was a challenge for Heather and I to give an appropriate update. With technology being what is was there was some technical difficulties with the microphones and had a difficult time participating. When Heather’s mic was finally working, she was only able to give part of her presentation and was not allowed to answer questions nor finish her update. Again, using technology was challenging so the question of extending the project through the end of May really never got a chance to be posed by [Community in Action] to the City Council at that meeting before Heather was cut off from speaking,” said Higinbotham.
She went on to say how the State of Oregon has asked Community in Action and its partners to extend the sheltering services “through May 31 due to the [novel coronavirus] COVID-19 emergency.” Higinbotham also said that if the city does not allow for any kind of extension, then the homeless will be transitioned to “tents or other temporary options.”
“April 30th was our original agreed upon end date for the pilot project with the City and the community. Things have been turned upside down with the COVID-19 virus so it is a bit of a different world than when we started the project. Homeless people are even more vulnerable and the community is more vulnerable without a designated place for the homeless to live,” said Higinbotham.
James Vogt, pastor of Origins Faith Community and manager of New Hope Day Shelter, responded to the closure in an email message sent on Monday morning and outlined his involvement with this project.
“I have nothing further to add to the update beyond what has already been expressed except to verify that when I approached Nichols about evaluating the project, one week after clients moved in, they declined to engage in that process. They informed me that they were, ‘Maintaining a log for evaluation purposes,’ but wouldn’t communicate with me regarding the information within the log. They said they would give the information as part of the post-project evaluation,” explained Vogt.
Vogt continued by explaining what his future involvement would be with projects that are related to or similar to the temporary shelter.
“Additionally, I have informed Heather that after the Pilot deadline of April 30th, myself (Origins) will no longer be officially working with the overnight shelter project. We will continue to work with and manage the New Hope Day Shelter, but the addition of the overnight shelter is too demanding of my schedule so I will be stepping back from this level of leadership.”
It is unknown at this time how many total people were served at the shelter, however, an official did say that at least one family had been transitioned into more permanent housing after staying there.
