MALHEUR COUNTY — Malheur County was one those counties approved to move into Phase 1 reopening on Friday, after a shutdown of most businesses and schools for more than a month due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Governor Kate Brown’s letter of the approval was received by county officials late Wednesday night, state Sen. Lynn Findley, Vale, said, this morning by phone. All the counties in House District 60, also including Harney, Grant, Baker, part of Lake counties had their reopening plans approved and as well as about half of the plans in his District 30.
“That is good news,” he said.
In an update sent out this morning, Sarah Poe. Malheur County Department Director, said Malheur County’s plan went through five revision to meet the governor’s criteria and to answer questions. Among these was confirmation that the number of COVID-19 illnesses in the area are less than the historic average for the flu at the same time of year.
In announcing the reopening, Poe said the governor emphasized minimizing hospitalizations, allowing people to return to work, minimizing risk to frontline workers, maintaining capacity in the health-care system, protecting those who are at high risk for severe illness and supporting social and cultural reopenings for small groups.
“The Malheur County COVID-19 Taskforce urges everyone who lives and works in Malheur County to show their support for reopening why wearing cloth face coverings when they leave home, staying vigilant about hand washing and disinfecting surfaces, maintaining a 6-foot physical distance from people outside your household when possible. By following the retention measures, we can continue to slow the spread of the virus and hopefully enter Phase Ii as soon as June,” Poe said in a statement.
At a glance, the county’s phase one plan allows some businesses that meet criteria including social distancing measures and identifying high-risk employees to reopen. This includes industrial/manufacturing, all retail stores, professional and personal services, government entities and restaurant dining rooms (however bars are not set to open until later).
Employers are urged to continue encouraging telework, whenever possible and feasible to help slow the spread of COVID-19 as the community eases through the three phases of opening.
As many business owners and managers likely still have questions, webinars were conducted Wednesday, which are now available for viewing online. The webinars were hosted by the task force and are geared specifically toward getting retailers, personal service providers and restaurants and bars ready for Phase 1: Reopening Oregon.
Jason Jungling, owner of Plaza Inn in Ontario, is happy about the reopening, but is uncertain of what it will bring.
“We’re back in unfamiliar territory,” he said, wondering whether the public is going to rush in or still be cautious. “We’re staffing heavier for Friday,” he said, emphasizing that he has 11 table to operate with, and possibly patio seating, weather permitting.
Keep your distance and wear a mask
As the county reopens, health officials urge vigilance by citizens. In addition to maintaining social distancing, federal, state and local health authorities all encourage the use of face coverings (cloth, paper or disposable) when entering public spaces. In light of that, the Malheur County Health Department has a post which lists local businesses where individuals can purchase masks or materials to make their own. These include Quilting Company of Oregon, Christina Barron/Charmed Needles and Exzacht Sewing; other businesses selling face coverings to the public are encouraged to contact the health department to get listed.
Where community spread of COVID-19 has been found in Malheur County, the health department encourages people to wear cloth face coverings whenever leaving home and going around other people.
“Wearing a face covering shows your support for reopening areas of the economy and public life that have been shut down,” reads the department’s website.
Criteria met by county
The county had to meet a host of other criteria. This includes having sufficient PPE supply for health systems, health-care capacity, testing access and contact tracing investigation capabilities, as well as plans for the homeless population.
As far as quarantine facilities for individuals who test positive or are identified as a contact of a known case, are unable to self-isolate, such as those experiencing homelessness, there are also plans in place. The health department will work with the Ontario Homeless Provider Team organized by Saint Alphonsus to coordinate temporary shelter at one of three local hotels that have already agreed to do so if the need arises.
Nursing homes, the county jail and food processing facilities have all been included in the Malheur County COIVD-19 Taskforce plans pertaining to outbreaks in those types of places. In addition to
As of Wednesday Malheur County has 15 positive cases with zero hospitalizations.
