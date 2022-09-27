Second Amendment rights on menu for dessert social fundraiser
ONTARIO — Protecting Americans’ Second Amendment rights is the focus of a dessert social fundraiser being held on Friday at the Four Rivers Cultural Center. Malheur County Republican Central Committee is presenting the event, which includes a silent auction and several keynote speakers.

Member Cheryl Cruson said this includes Aoibheann Cline, an attorney and the NRA director of Northwest, which encompasses Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. Also on tap to speak are Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe and GOP Senatorial candidate Jo Rae Perkins. Those invited who are unable to attend but are expected to provide pre-recorded messages, include Sen. Lynn Findley, Rep. Mark Owens and gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan.



