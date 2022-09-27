ONTARIO — Protecting Americans’ Second Amendment rights is the focus of a dessert social fundraiser being held on Friday at the Four Rivers Cultural Center. Malheur County Republican Central Committee is presenting the event, which includes a silent auction and several keynote speakers.
Member Cheryl Cruson said this includes Aoibheann Cline, an attorney and the NRA director of Northwest, which encompasses Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. Also on tap to speak are Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe and GOP Senatorial candidate Jo Rae Perkins. Those invited who are unable to attend but are expected to provide pre-recorded messages, include Sen. Lynn Findley, Rep. Mark Owens and gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan.
The committee has also given a table to Ontario’s three mayoral candidates: Debra Folden, Riley Hill and Eddie Melendrez.
Sanctuary status since 2015
When it comes to the Second Amendment in Malheur County, county officials are set on protecting citizen rights. A local gun control measure was put in place in 2015 by establishing the county as a Second Amendment sanctuary. In October of 2021, when counties with similar sanctuaries were under attack by the state, Wolfe sought help from the Malheur County Court to reaffirm the county’s position on the sanctuary ordinance.
County Counsel Stephanie Williams drafted the letter sent to the governor and secretary of state reaffirming their position.
Furthermore, members of the Malheur County Republican Central Committee are spreading the word about Ballot Measure 114, a statewide vote on gun control set to happen in November’s General Election.
Weighing in on why people should vote no on the measure, also known as “The Reduction of Gun Violence Act” is the Institute for Legislative Action, established in 1975, is the lobbying arm of the National Rifle Association of America.
“Ballot Measure 114 is the nation’s most extreme gun control initiative,” states a news release on Sept. 15, which also mentioned a website, https://bit.ly/NRAonM114, launched to inform voters.
Information there states that the Ballot Measure is “an unconstitutional, anti-gun initiative package that includes a state-run government registry of gun owners’ personal information and firearms, requires a permit to purchase a firearm, imposes an indefinite delay on background checks and bans any magazine with over a 10-round capacity.
Further information about the measure found on Ballotpedia.org, states that it would create a law outlining a procedure to apply for a permit-to-purchase a firearm, which would be issued by state police. This would include a fee, a photo ID, fingerprinting, completion of approved safety training, a criminal background check and not being disallowed from possessing a firearm (such as in the case of a felon). The measure also would prohibit the manufacture, importation, possession, use, purchase, sale or otherwise transferring of ammunition magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds. It further proposes violations would be a class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to 364 days in jail, a fine of up to $6,250, or both.
The NRA-ILA points out several issues with the measure, including that there is no cap on how much can be charged for the training course; shooting ranges and related facilities are limited in Oregon but in-person training at one of those places is a requirement of the bill; and that applicants would have to pass a firearm training course in order to purchase a firearm, but wouldn’t be able to purchase a firearm until they got their permit; and that there is no affirmative defense available for magazines owned before the effective date of the measure, if it passes.
The leading campaign in support of Measure 114 is Lift Every Voice Oregon.
According to Ballotpedia, it has been endorsed by the Oregon Progressive Party, Oregon Nurses Association, League of Women Voters of Oregon and the Oregon Alliance for Gun Safety.
As of 2022, 14 states and Washington DC have enacted various permit-to-purchase laws, and nine, including Washington, have laws banning a certain number of rounds in magazines.
