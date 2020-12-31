VALE
Vale School District is looking for input from its school community in order to make a decision about reopening for full-time instruction amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a newsletter from Superintendent Alisha McBride on Thursday afternoon. The district is offering limited in-person instructions for all students.
An online survey is available for parents to take by noon on Wednesday. Information will be reviewed and discussed later that night by Vale School District Board of Directors in a special meeting. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Vale Middle School Gymnasium.
As of Friday, health metrics for schools to return to in-person instruction in Oregon become advisory instead of mandatory. The change allows local school districts to work with the local health department, staff, students, and families to determine when to return to full in-person instruction, McBride’s newsletter reads.
“We have prioritized the safety of students and staff by implementing strict health and safety protocols,” it states. “Although we have had cases of COVID-19, we have not experienced COVID-19 spread in schools. Due to the diligence of students, staff, and families, Malheur County Health Department officials are supportive of students returning to full in-person instruction, so long as we continue to adhere to the health and safety protocols.”
But the decision will not be made by school officials alone, and they are seeking input from the community.
“Before making a decision, it is critical that we seek the input of families, students, and staff,” reads the newsletter.
Vale School District staff members will also be providing input through a survey.
If the Board of Directors vote in favor of returning to full, in-person instruction:
• On-site instruction will take the place of Zoom instruction;
• Transportation will be provided to and from school, if needed;
• Students will be provided with breakfast and lunch while at school;
• All health and safety protocols will be followed at school;
• In the event that a student or cohort is required to quarantine, instruction will be temporarily provided via distance learning; and
• Families will be provided with the opportunity to enroll their children in the Vale School District's online learning academy if they would prefer not to have their children participate in on-site learning.
