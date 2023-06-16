School board considering interim superintendent

New Plymouth School District Superintendent David Sotutu shares a hug with his son, Isaiah, during the school’s commencement ceremony in May 2022. The district is exploring options to bring in an interim superintendent, upon David Sotutu’s departure on June 30.
NEW PLYMOUTH — With just two months to go before the start of the 2023-24 school year, the New Plymouth School District Board of Trustees is weighing its options to fill the district’s top leadership position. Superintendent David Sotutu tendered his resignation on May 8, and will be leaving his position effective June 30.
In Sotutu’s resignation letter, as obtained by the newspaper on Thursday, Sotutu stated that the state’s present political climate has become too much for him to continue in the Idaho public school system.
“While our school district and community have been very supportive of our students and educators, the state of Idaho’s hostility towards public education is suffocating,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, the work of a school district superintendent requires regular interaction with state-level politics and bureaucracy. That work in the state of Idaho is frustrating and discouraging and, sadly, there is little indication conditions for public education in the state will improve any time soon.”
Sotutu stated that he resigned before finding employment elsewhere.
According to a news release dated Wednesday, the board received six applicants for the position ahead of a May 30 deadline.
“A screening committee, composed of the Board and one patron from each of the five zones, and one member of the District’s leadership team, narrowed the field to four candidates for interview,” the release states. “One of those candidates withdrew before completing the interview process.”
The committee narrowed down the remaining applicants to three — Ben Merrill, Scott Poncy and Dallan Rupp, all three of which were interviewed on Tuesday. None made the cut, however.
Due to the late timing of the hiring process, the board is considering hiring an interim superintendent for the new school year.
“We appreciate the hard work the screening committee has done, and we appreciate the interests of the individuals who were interested in taking the job,” Board Chairman Marc Haws said in the release. “Our work continues and we need to get this right. We are grateful for the continuing interest and patience of our parents and patrons. We have a wonderful community with great schools, so we expect that we will be able to find a good match in our next school superintendent.”
Resident Angie Robinson, who serves on the search committee, added “We considered each of the applicants carefully, but we just feel we need to look further.”
Haws added his support and well-wishes for Sotutu.
“Dave and his family have been integral in New Plymouth and they will be greatly missed,” he said.
Comment requests to members of the New Plymouth School District Board of Trustees are pending as of press time.
