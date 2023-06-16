School board considering interim superintendent

New Plymouth School District Superintendent David Sotutu shares a hug with his son, Isaiah, during the school’s commencement ceremony in May 2022. The district is exploring options to bring in an interim superintendent, upon David Sotutu’s departure on June 30.

NEW PLYMOUTH — With just two months to go before the start of the 2023-24 school year, the New Plymouth School District Board of Trustees is weighing its options to fill the district’s top leadership position. Superintendent David Sotutu tendered his resignation on May 8, and will be leaving his position effective June 30. 

In Sotutu’s resignation letter, as obtained by the newspaper on Thursday, Sotutu stated that the state’s present political climate has become too much for him to continue in the Idaho public school system.



