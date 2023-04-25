Sarah Wondra waives preliminary hearing

PAYETTE — As the search for Michael ‘Monkey’ Vaughan, a child missing from Fruitland, continues, the arraignment of Sarah Wondra - the only suspect in the case - will continue, as well. Wondra is being held in the Payette County Jail on unrelated charges of aggravated assault, concealment of evidence and felony possession of a controlled substance.
A judge dismissed the charge regarding failure to report the death of a person, namely Michael, during a status check on April 17. There are now no suspects in jail or facing charges in relation to Michael's case.
At a status hearing regarding the gun crime on Monday before Judge David Eames, Wondra agreed to waive her right to a preliminary hearing. She acknowledged that she was unclear about what a preliminary hearing entails. However, after Eames explained how such hearings work, Wondra agreed to move forward in waiving such a hearing.
Wondra is set to be arraigned before Judge Kiley Stuchlik on May 4 at 2:30 p.m.
She is represented by Attorney Brett Schiller. During this hearing, Schiller said he is filing a motion to argue for bond on Wondra's behalf. Wondra's bond was set at $250,000 on March 29.
A subpoena which was issued April 11 for the victim in the court case, was not served, according to court records.
In the gun case, Wondra and her husband, Stacey Wondra, are also facing federal gun charges, with both of those respective cases currently winding through court. Stacy is set to have a trial readiness conference today, with trial pending for May 8; Sarah is set for pretrial on May 18, with trial slated to begin May 30.
Brandi Neal, Michael’s mother, was present for the hearing but did not speak.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.