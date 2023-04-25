Sarah Wondra waives preliminary hearing

Sarah Wondra is set to be arraigned on charges related to a gun case before Judge Kiley Stuchlik on May 4 at 2:30 p.m. 

 Stock art

PAYETTE — As the search for Michael ‘Monkey’ Vaughan, a child missing from Fruitland, continues, the arraignment of Sarah Wondra - the only suspect in the case - will continue, as well. Wondra is being held in the Payette County Jail on unrelated charges of aggravated assault, concealment of evidence and felony possession of a controlled substance.

A judge dismissed the charge regarding failure to report the death of a person, namely Michael, during a status check on April 17. There are now no suspects in jail or facing charges in relation to Michael's case.



Tags

Load comments