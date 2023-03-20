PAYETTE COUNTY — Hearings regarding the sole person in custody in the case of a missing Fruitland boy were moved to April 17-18 during a status conference Monday in the Payette County Magistrate Court. Judge Brian Lee approve a four-week delay of a plea hearing in the case of Sarah Wondra.

A motion to delay the case was submitted by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, as Wondra remains in custody at a state hospital in Blackfoot. She is being charged with failure to report the death of Michael “Monkey” Vaughan, who was last seen near his neighborhood on July 27, 2021 at the age of 5.



