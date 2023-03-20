PAYETTE COUNTY — Hearings regarding the sole person in custody in the case of a missing Fruitland boy were moved to April 17-18 during a status conference Monday in the Payette County Magistrate Court. Judge Brian Lee approve a four-week delay of a plea hearing in the case of Sarah Wondra.
A motion to delay the case was submitted by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, as Wondra remains in custody at a state hospital in Blackfoot.She is being charged with failure to report the death of Michael “Monkey” Vaughan, who was last seen near his neighborhood on July 27, 2021 at the age of 5.
Lee expressed concern about the logistics involved in transporting Wondra for the hearing. He expressed a desire to set a delay of just two weeks, but said he felt it was necessary to delay the hearing for four weeks to allow time to work on the matter of transportation.
The April 17 status conference is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Another status conference is scheduled before Judge Robert Jackson is scheduled for April 27 at 9 a.m.
Wondra was arrested in November after a tip led to her residence and charges of failing to report the death of a person, specifically Michael Vaughan, a felony charge.
The backyard of her residence was dug up by Fruitland police officers. No remains were found in that search. The results were the same when police dug up a neighboring yard. A comment is pending with Police Chief J.D. Huff regarding evidence recovered during the first search.
In an interview on Feb. 6, Payette County Prosecutor Mike Duke referred the Argus to Idaho Code 18-212, when asking how long they could legally hold Wondra on the felony charge she is facing.
He said noting that the process of determining Wondra’s fitness to stand trial remains in progress. The law reads, “When the defendant’s fitness to proceed is drawn in question, the issue shall be determined by the court. The court shall also determine, based on the examiner’s findings, whether the defendant lacks capacity to make informed decisions about treatment. If neither the prosecuting attorney nor counsel for the defendant contests the finding of the report filed pursuant to section 18-211, Idaho Code, the court may make the determination on the basis of such report.”
