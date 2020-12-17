Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario president goes back to the front line

ONTARIO
Staff shortages in rural health care due to COVID-19, mean that the newly appointed president at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario, who is also a registered nurse, is heading back to the front line.
Dina Ellwanger took over as president and chief nursing officer for Ontario medical center Aug. 17, and is already experiencing the effects of the pandemic on her role.
The Ontario hospital leader was among the first to receive the dose in Oregon, which was broadcast live from their respective locations during a news conference with Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday.
During the Broadcast, Ellwanger said she elected to get vaccinated to show her support for the effort and to able to staff the hospital’s vaccine clinic, allowing other staff members to stay at their posts.
“We need to keep all other RNs, CNAs etc on the floors with patients, so she’s taking off her ‘administrator’ hat and putting on her RN hat,” wrote Claudia Weathermon, who oversees marketing and communications as well as the foundation for the Ontario hospital, in an email this morning. “This is a fact of rural health care and current demands on staff from COVID.
Saint Alponsus Medical Center-Ontario is not requiring its employees to get the vaccine, rather it is voluntary.
Ellwanger and Brown both noted that Malheur County has had a high rate of COVID infections, partially due to the cross-border travel between the county and Idaho, which has less restrictive rules for social gatherings and personal protection, such as wearing masks.
“I support the state’s vaccination drive,” Ellewanger said. “It is critically important.”
About 20 people, including county health-care workers, had been vaccinated at the time of the broadcast, she said.
Ellwanger will be administering the vaccine to staff at the hospital, according to Claudia Weathermon, who oversees marketing and communications as well as the foundation for the Ontario hospital. That began yesterday, she said, and more than 50 people were given the vaccine.
The first 975 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived at the hospital on Tuesday and are stored in ultra-cold freezers to maintain integrity. More are expected to arrive over the course of the next several weeks.
Saint Alphonsus’ hospitals in Ontario and Baker City are collaborating with public health authorities in those areas to get vaccinations for community health-care workers.
The hospital will follow the guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and the Oregon Health Authority when it comes to who gets vaccinated first.
Weathermon said per the CDC and OHA guidelines for priority, the hospital is now offering vaccinations to employees in the following areas:
• COVID-19 designated areas/locations, including monoclonal antibody infusion centers;
• ICU;
• Emergency Departments and Urgent Cares;
• Fever and Upper Respiratory Infection clinics/COVID testing sites; and
• Vaccination sites.
She noted that the FURI clinics are “stand-up evaluation sites,” and that there is not one in this area.
“We will expand that according to their roll-out plan as more vaccine becomes available,” Weathermon said.
It is noteworthy that major news outlets are reporting that two health-care workers in Alaska got emergency health care treatment after receiving Pfizer’s Vaccine on Wednesday night.
Saint Alphonsus has a protocol in place to monitor staff who are vaccinated, Weathermon.
“Once a colleague receives the vaccine, they go to a large room so they can be socially distanced and are observed for 15 minutes by an RN,” she said.
Besides Saint Alphonsus, other hospitals receiving the vaccine were Oregon Health & Science University and Legacy Health facilities in the Portland area.
“This is truly the moment we have been waiting for,” Brown said, in opening the press conference. “It brings an overwhelming sense of hope.”
Dr. Renee Edwards, chief medical officer of OHSU, said we can truly turn the tide on the virus.
Dr. Pat Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority, encouraging people to get the vaccines said, “The vaccine is safe. The vaccine is effective.”
He said the shipments of the vaccine will be coming in stages and there is yet to be enough vaccine for everyone in Oregon. It will take time to work through all the various layers of health-care workers, with front-line workers and essential workers at the top, to get down to the general public.
“We have to keep up our guard,” Allen aid, regarding following the guidelines of wearing face coverings, maintaining social distancing and washing hands.
Allen said there is no word on when the federal government will be sending more vaccine.
The biggest challenge in handling the vaccine, particular in smaller communities, said being a able to maintain the proper temperature and getting the vaccine used the proper time limit, while it still effective.
Another vaccine is expected to be available shortly.
