City offers reward for tips leading to arrest, conviction of vandal(s)

A reward fund has been set up due to recent destruction at newly remodeled bathrooms at Beck-Kiwanis, which cost $130,000. It is hoped $500 will be enough to incentivize citizens to report what is known and help lead to the arrest and conviction of whomever is responsible.

 Photo courtesy of Dan Cummings

Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect that the award fund is now $1,200.

ONTARIO — After repeated vandalism in recently reopened bathroom facilities at Beck-Kiwanis Park, a reward fund has been created.



