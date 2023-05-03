A reward fund has been set up due to recent destruction at newly remodeled bathrooms at Beck-Kiwanis, which cost $130,000. It is hoped $500 will be enough to incentivize citizens to report what is known and help lead to the arrest and conviction of whomever is responsible.
Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect that the award fund is now $1,200.
ONTARIO — After repeated vandalism in recently reopened bathroom facilities at Beck-Kiwanis Park, a reward fund has been created.
As of Wednesday there was $500 on the table for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whomever is responsible for the recent vandalism of the facility, which cost more than $130,000 to reopen.
As of Thursday morning, the reward more than doubled.
"Due to more concerned community members the reward is at $1,200 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the damage to the women’s bathroom discovered on the morning of May 1, 2023," reads an email from City Manager Dan Cummings.
The reward fund comes from a blend of a $200 private donation and $300 from the city, according to information from Ontario Police Department.
The Argus asked Cummings about the possibility of such a fund when learning of the situation on Monday. Cummings said he would look into it.
Anyone with information is urged to phone Ontario Police Detective BJ Snyder at (541) 881-3202.
