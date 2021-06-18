'Residents escaped out windows' during apartment fire

WEISER — About 10 to 14 people were displaced from their homes on Thursday morning after a fire broke out in the apartment building they were living in due to the wrong wattage of light bulb being used.
According to information from Susan McCoy, with Weiser City Fire Department, the agency was dispatched shortly after 6 a.m. to the building at 36 E. Idaho, where there was reportedly a kitchen fire.
“Upon arrival smoke was visible coming out the windows,” McCoy wrote in an update this morning. “Multiple residents escaped out windows using a ladder to reach the ground.”
She said the American Red Cross and other charities are helping the residents.
Knute C. Sandahl, the Idaho State Fire Marshal investigated the cause of the fire. Following the investigation, McCoy said Weiser City Fire Chief Kerry Nyce released a statement.
The fire resulted from an inappropriate wattage of a light bulb being installed in a range hood, according to that statement. This caused the melted lens cover to ignite combustible materials on the stove top. One apartment was extensively damaged from fire and heat and three other apartments were smoke damaged, according to McCoy.
Weiser City Fire Department was assisted by Weiser Rural Area Fire Department and Payette Fire Department. The city’s ambulance crew and police officers also responded to assist.
