ONTARIO — The dispute between the city and its police union, over requiring officers to meet its residency rule, continues as the union now cites a breach of contract.
A letter sent to the City of Ontario by the Ontario Police Association this afternoon states that the city’s recent requests for police officers to obtain Oregon driver’s license are illegal.
City Manager Adam Brown, along with assistant city manager and human resources manager Peter Hall were sent the letter, which was also sent to all members of the Ontario City Council and The Argus Observer.
The city served letters to Officers Sam D’Addabbo and Tyler Bullington on March 26 threatening termination by April 2 if they did not obtain driver’s licenses by that date. After the union pointed out to the city that all Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles offices, including Ontario’s, were closed (with Ontario’s not expecting to reopen until at least April 28 due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic) the city extended the deadline to seven days after the DMV reopens to the public.
According to the union’s letter, the city’s resolution about residency “does not require the officers obtain an Oregon Driver’s License, nor to be an Oregon resident.” The resolution does require “employees to live within the 8C School District” within six months of beginning employment. Stating the request for license is “a breach of the employment contract between the officers and the city,” the union “advised the officers to seek and retain employment attorneys.”
The union’s letter also states that the letters sent to the officers regarding obtaining Oregon driver’s licenses “misstates the law,” specifically Oregon Revised Statute 807.020.
The statute states “a person who is not a resident of this state may operate a motor vehicle without an Oregon Driver’s license or driver permit if the person holds a current out of state license issued to the person.”
The union says both D’Addabbo and Bullington have Idaho driver’s licenses.
Further exceptions regarding state law for licensing are cited by the union including that “a person who is gainfully employed in this state shall not be considered a resident” if they have taken no other steps to do so.
The letter states that the union “appreciates the City’s withdrawal of the ridiculous demand” that officers get licenses while during the DMV’s closure due to the pandemic. However, it concludes stating “we remain fully in objection to the City’s illegal demand that the officers obtain Oregon Driver’s licenses at all.”
Brown, responding to a request from The Argus Observer, sent the following statement regarding the union’s letter.
“That war of words will be argued between the attorney’s and adjudicators. The City Council’s spirit of the policy is that our officers live in the city or 8C school boundaries and be an active participant in our community. Our legal counsel has assured our elected body that our wording is sufficient,” he wrote in an email this afternoon. “If that is found not to be the case, than the city will have the opportunity to amend its resolution after it is adjudicated. As the City Council’s employee I fully support their policy decisions as elected representatives of the community.”
