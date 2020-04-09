How we got here

On March 6, the Ontario Police Association filed an unfair labor practice complaint against the City of Ontario. This complaint alleges that the city violated Oregon Revised Statute in regard to collective bargaining with union employees.

The city alleges, however, that the union did not seek to bargain the issue in a timely manner, indicating that the time has past for bargaining.

Ontario City Council approved Resolution 2018-112, which established the residency rule, in February of 2018, shortly after citizen Ben Peterson floated the idea to the city council in one of its regular meetings.

Peterson, had also proposed a similar policy for the Ontario 8C School District in May of 2015, but it ultimately failed.

Peterson’s recommendation to the city was to require future “administrative” staff hired on by the city to live in city limits, not “rank and file” employees. He also recommended incentivizing current employees not living in the city, to move to Ontario. Resolution 2018-112 was passed and is not exclusively for administrative staff.

During a special meeting on March 31, the City Council held a special meeting in order to meet in executive session over a personnel issue. The council opened the meeting to the public briefly taking a vote to uphold the residency rule and follow legal counsel regarding the ongoing dispute.