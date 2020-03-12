Police seeking additional witnesses for dispensary homicide

ONTARIO — Ontario Police are seeking help from the public in finding more information on a homicide that took place on March 1 at a local recreational marijuana dispensary.
The Ontario Police Department has issued a public assist request, looking for more witnesses that may have any information on the incident, which led to the death of Jonah Reyes.
Gerardo Lopez, 27, and Luis Carlos Duran, 19, were both arrested in Canyon County and were arraigned in Malheur County Circuit Court in the last week. The two are set to enter pleas on April 8.
Ontario Police are seeking people who may have been patrons of the dispensary that day, but have not yet been interviewed by police on the matter.
“We feel that there may have been patrons or percipient witnesses that were present, but may have left the scene, prior to police arrival,” Ontario Chief of Police Steven Romero wrote in an email.
According to Romero, the argument inside the dispensary was initiated by the victim and was allegedly started by Reyes making a comment on Lopez’s shoes.
Romero said it is unknown if Reyes had any gang affiliation, but the practice of fighting over the colors that someone is wearing is commonly considered to be a gang-related act.
Romero said that when Reyes completed his transaction at the dispensary, he walked outside, and at that point Lopez allegedly punched him, knocking him to the ground. After that, Duran allegedly stabbed Reyes while he was on the ground.
Reyes died on scene; first responders did attempt life-saving measures.
Images taken from the dispensary were instrumental, the chief said in helping police locate the suspects. This is because police were able to push out pictures to local area law enforcement and someone on the “Idaho side recognized [them] and shared their names.”
That information along with being able to obtain the license plate number of the vehicle that fled the scene were integral for police in Nampa, who were ultimately able to bring the men in at about 8 p.m. that same day, Romero said.
