Law enforcement are searching for a this man, Rene Castro, who is alleged to have fatally shot a 43-year-old Nyssa Police officer on Saturday night. Anybody who has information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Malheur County Dispatch at (541) 473-5125.
NYSSA — Law enforcement are searching for a man alleged to have fatally shot a 43-year-old Nyssa Police officer on Saturday night. Anybody who has information on the whereabouts of Rene Castro, 36, of Nyssa, is urged to contact Malheur County Dispatch at (541) 473-5125.
According to information from Malheur County District Attorney Dave Goldthorpe, Castro shot Nyssa Police Department Reserve Officer Joseph Johnson, who was responding to a call of concern regarding a violent individual damaging property and threatening others.
On his way there, Johnson, heard Castro had fled in a vehicle and began a pursuit in the city. Johnson saw the vehicle near Locust and Third Street North, where it was stopping at a residence. The officer pulled off the road, as well.
"Immediately upon making the stop, an armed subject (believed to be Castro) began shooting at Officer Johnson. There was no time to return fire before Officer Johnson was fatally hit," reads the release. "Castro fled the scene immediately."
Goldthorpe says EMTs were on scene in record time, with the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office right behind, but Johnson was already deceased.
According to the news release, an Oregon State Police Trooper arrived shortly thereafter to assist a deputy in setting up a perimeter and questioning possible witnesses.
OSP are heading the investigation, with help from the the Sheriff's Office, Ontario Police Department, "and pretty much every police agency from various departments in Idaho all the way to La Grande, including Federal authorities."
The investigation continues.
"The appreciation, love, and concern of all citizens of Malheur County go out to the family of Officer Johnson," reads the release from Goldthorpe. "The Fallen Badge Foundation is accepting donations on behalf of the family."
The Argus will provide updates as soon as possible.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.