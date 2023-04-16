Rene Castro

Law enforcement are searching for a this man, Rene Castro, who is alleged to have fatally shot a 43-year-old Nyssa Police officer on Saturday night. Anybody who has information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Malheur County Dispatch at (541) 473-5125.

NYSSA — Law enforcement are searching for a man alleged to have fatally shot a 43-year-old Nyssa Police officer on Saturday night. Anybody who has information on the whereabouts of Rene Castro, 36, of Nyssa, is urged to contact Malheur County Dispatch at (541) 473-5125.

According to information from Malheur County District Attorney Dave Goldthorpe, Castro shot Nyssa Police Department Reserve Officer Joseph Johnson, who was responding to a call of concern regarding a violent individual damaging property and threatening others.



Tags

Load comments