ONTARIO
An elderly employee at Walmart in Ontario was injured this afternoon, when he tried to stop a customer who was trying to enter the store through closed doors and was shoved to the ground.
According to an email from Ontario Police Sgt. Jon Esplin, a 21-year-old man from Parma, whose name has not yet been disclosed, is facing charges of assault in the fourth degree, harassment and disorderly conduct.
Those charges will be forwarded to the Malheur County District Attorney’s office for review.
Esplin said officers responded at about 2:12 p.m. “to a report of a large group of people involved in an altercation” at the store, which is at 1775 E. Idaho Ave.
“Preliminary investigation determined a 21-year-old Parma, Idaho man shoved a 70-year-old male employee to the ground,” Esplin wrote. “The employee had attempted stop the man from entering the store through the wrong doors, as the store was ‘at capacity,’ and sustained physical injuries from the fall.”
A citizen witness detained the man until police arrived, according to the sergeant.
Initially the employee did not want to pursue charges, but later changed his mind, according to the email.
