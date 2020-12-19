ONTARIO
Police are investigating a kidnapping that occurred early this morning in the parking lot of a recreational marijuana dispensary in Ontario.
Argus Observer reporters heard a police dispatcher at about 9:25 a.m. tell police that the incident happened at about 6:30 a.m. to an employee, who was reportedly safe in Payette and wanted to report the incident.
Ontario Police Department Sgt. Grimaldo responded to an email request about information this afternoon, saying officers responded at about 9:25 a.m. to Burnt River Farms regarding the report.
He said that through their initial investigation, officers learned the victim, a woman, was in the parking lot when “she was approached by an adult male suspect who forced her to drive outside city limits.”
Ontario Police along with Malheur County Sheriff’s Office and Payette City Police are investigating the incident, according to Grimaldo.
Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero followed up Grimaldo's email to say that no known immediate threat exists for the Ontario community.
No further details are available at this time.
