ONTARIO — Police have taken Rene Castro, of Nyssa, into custody. The 36-year-old man was being sought for the fatal shooting of Nyssa Police Reserve Cpl. Joseph Johnson on Saturday night.
Police found Castro at a residence this morning near Northwest First Avenue in Ontario and a news release says he was taken into custody about an hour later.
“We want to thank the team of investigators who have been working tirelessly for the past 36 hours to locate and arrest Castro,” reads a news release from Oregon State Police on behalf of the Malheur County District Attorney’s Office. “While the arrest has been made, the investigators are still processing evidence and continuing their work.”
Nearby streets were still barricaded shortly after 10 a.m., when law enforcement officials appeared to be wrapping up, with several leaving the scene.
Personnel from multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded the residence at about 6:40 a.m., according to the release. This includes the Oregon State Police SWAT team, along with members of the FBI, Ontario Police Department, Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, and other agencies.
They began calling occupants from the home and say that at about 7:40 a.m., Castro exited a structure and was taken into custody by OSP SWAT personnel.
Neither Castro nor SWAT personnel were injured during his arrest.
What happened
According to earlier information from District Attorney David Goldthorpe, Castro allegedly shot Johnson when he was responding to a call of concern regarding a violent individual damaging property and threatening others.
On his way to the scene, Johnson heard that Castro had fled in a vehicle and began a pursuit in the city. Johnson saw the vehicle near Locust and Third Street North, where it was stopping at a residence.
Johnson pulled off the road, too, and was then fatally shot before he could return fire.
Castro fled the scene immediately.
Support for Johnson
Johnson is survived by his wife and two children.
The Nyssa Police Department is working with the Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation to provide assistance to Johnson’s family. Anybody who wishes to donate can simply go to the foundation’s website at www.oregonfallenbadge.com and click on the “Support Us!” tab at the top of the home page.
According to the foundation, that is all that needs done and donations do not have to be tabbed for Johnson, as “all donations collected during this time will go to his family.”
“As a reserve officer with NPD, Cpl. Johnson selflessly volunteered his time serving the community members of Nyssa,” reads an update from the foundation. “We stand united in grief with all law enforcement members in Oregon and beyond as we send our love and support to the Johnson family, his many friends, and his colleagues with the Nyssa Police Department and the Oregon Department of Corrections.”
Chief’s message
A vigil was held in Nyssa on Sunday evening and a memorial is growing outside Nyssa Police Department, where Johnson has started as a reserve officer on Aug. 1, 2018.
On Nyssa Police Department’s Facebook page is a message from Nyssa Police Chief Don Ballou.
“I do not have the words to describe a loss of this magnitude; the loss of one of Nyssa’s finest, dedicated and most humble servants … His mission was his creed: Honor, Integrity and Service. His murder has sent a shockwave through our loving community as we all feel the gravity of his loss. However, even with his loss, his true character has brought us all together in support of one another and that is the true Reserve Cpl. Johnson and what he did for his family, our community and us.”
Ballou said he and his officers are “deeply humbled by the tremendous outpouring of support from our wonderful and caring community,” and expressed gratitude.
“Reserve Corporal Joe Johnson, you will be forever missed brother, but you will not be forgotten. We have it from here,” Ballou wrote. “Rest In Peace Brother, EOW 04/15/23.”
ODOC reacts
Johnson also was an active member of Oregon Department of Corrections. He worked at Snake River Correctional Institution since October of 2007 as a correctional officer. In January of 2022, he accepted a position with the Behavioral Health Services at SRCI as a Behavioral Mental Health specialist.
SRCI Acting Superintendent Joe Woodland issued a statement to ODOC staff about Johnson’s death on Sunday, telling staff how he was shot in the line of duty.
Woodland said Johnson worked as a mental health counselor in the community and also was an adjunct instructor at Treasure Valley Community College. He taught an assortment of social science classes there. He also was a professional member of the American Association of Suicidology and the International Association of Trauma Professionals.
“These are just a few of the accomplishments for Joe, he has a long history of volunteering in our local communities as a volunteer firefighter, and working as a private security officer and therapeutic counselor,” reads Woodland’s statement.
Gov. Tina Kotek has ordered flags at public institutions to be flown at half-staff until sunset today, in honor and remembrance of Johnson’s sacrifice.
“This is an absolute tragedy. I extend my sincere condolences to Officer Johnson’s family, friends, and the public safety community who knew him well," Kotek said in a news release on Sunday. “Officer Johnson’s service and dedication to his community and our state will not be forgotten.”
